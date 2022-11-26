Boris Johnson reveals his biggest regret as Prime Minister during Dudley Brewery visit

Boris Johnson pulling a pint alongside Marco Longhi MP at the Park Inn during a visit to the Holden Brewery

The former prime minister, who resigned after dozens of his own ministers turned against him, said the pandemic had prevented him from spending quality time with his colleagues in parliament.

Mr Johnson visited the Holden Brewery in Woodsetton, Dudley, as a guest of Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, who invited him to the town during his last PMQs in July.

He toured the family brewery, before posing for selfies and chatting with drinkers at the Park Inn, where he went behind the bar to pour a pint of the famous Golden Glow.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Express & Star, he urged patience on Brexit and said Rwanda’s immigration plan needed to be “fixed”. He said he believed Rishi Sunak could lead the Tories to victory in the next general election, but only if he stuck to the key policies of the 2019 manifesto.

Boris Johnson was greeted by Dudley North MP Marco Longhi at Holden’s Brewery

He also spoke of his number one regret following a stint in power largely occupied with the fight against Covid.

“What I wish, in retrospect, I could have done more of is just spend more time with colleagues in Parliament,” he said.

“We were all locked up. We spent two years virtually unable to speak to each other face to face. I don’t think in three years as Prime Minister I’ve had a single weekend bonding with Tory MPs .”

After leaving Number 10, Mr Johnson was planning an unlikely comeback but ended a leadership challenge against Mr Sunak after he claimed he would not be able to govern without a ‘united party in parliament’.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried his hand at loading a barrel onto the washer at Holden’s Brewery

Reflecting on his time as prime minister, he said “a huge amount has been reached” and highlighted the rollout of the vaccine, offering Brexit and the country’s support for Ukraine.

But he said his focus now was firmly on helping the government make the “tough decisions” needed to move the country forward.

Mr Johnson said: “It’s crucial that we remember that the people of the West Midlands voted very strongly to get Brexit done. They voted to level and unite the country, and they voted for a lot of transformation.

“We have to keep delivering.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson posing for a selfie with guest Mark Nicholls at the Park Inn

Mr Johnson appealed for patience on Brexit, saying the benefits were “growing”. And reflecting on his time working at the Express & Star in the late 1980s, he said it was vital the Government continued to focus on leveling

“People are attacking Brexit now, but I say ‘wait, wait, wait’, there are benefits looming and there are ways to do things differently,” he said.

“An example would be the deployment of the vaccine which would not have been possible at this speed without Brexit.

“I want to make sure that the government continues to focus on this and that they continue to focus on upgrading.

“Driving through the West Midlands has really taken me back. In the 40 years since I have worked here, new industries have developed and there are new opportunities in the Black Country.

“It’s so vital that we Conservatives continue to deliver the infrastructure improvements, new technology, broadband…anything that will help businesses continue to thrive in the Black Country.”

Boris Johnson was given a tour of Holden’s brewery, Woodsetton, by Jonothan Holden

Mr Johnson said he believed new Prime Minister Mr Sunak could lead the Tories to victory in the next general election, provided he focused on key policies in the 2019 manifesto.

“It’s about focusing on the things these people voted for and remembering the importance of sticking to the upgrade schedule,” he said.

“We cannot let this country become a prisoner of the forces of stagnation again. Things like fixing Rwandan politics, that is something that needs to be fixed and it can be done.

“We have to make sure that we respect immigration and upgrading.”

When asked if his own leadership ambitions were now over, he backtracked on comments he made during his time as mayor of London when asked if he wanted to be prime minister.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to do,” Mr Johnson said. “I am very happily busy at the moment trying to support my party and the government.

“I think I’ve said before that my chances of becoming Prime Minister are about as good as being blinded by a champagne cork, locked in a disused fridge or decapitated by a Frisbee.