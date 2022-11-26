Politics
India’s Constitution, Its Greatest Strength, Says Prime Minister, Launches E-Justice Initiatives | Latest India News
India’s Constitution is its greatest strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he launched four digital court initiatives – to mark Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court – in the presence of India’s Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. “The Constitution is the greatest force propelling the progress of the country,” Prime Minister Modi said, urging young people to participate in debates and discussions. “The spirit of our Constitution is centered on young people. I call on government institutions and the judicial system to strive to raise awareness among our young people.”
November 26 is marked as Constitution Day since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. “India will get the chairmanship of the G20 within a week. This is a very big opportunity for the country,” he said. affirmed the Prime Minister while congratulating the judiciary for taking digital initiatives to facilitate access to justice.
During the event, the Prime Minister launched new initiatives within the framework of the e-court project. “The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the justice system through ICT-enabled courts. Initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include the Virtual Justice Clock, the mobile app JustIS 2.0, digital court and S3WaaS websites,” his office said. quoted as saying in a statement before the event.
In a tweet, hours before the event, PM Modi shared a post. “Today, on Constitution Day, we honor those greats who gave us our Constitution and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision for our nation.”
While Virtual Justice Clock would be an initiative to present vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the court level, giving details of cases initiated, cases disposed and cases pending; JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to bailiffs for efficient court and case management by monitoring the waiting and removal of not only his court but also individual judges working under them. The digital court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digital form to enable the transition to paperless courts, the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.
