The very different Thanksgiving messages of Joe Biden and Donald Trump





President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump shared contrasting Thanksgiving messages on Thursday as Americans sat down to their traditional turkey dinner.

Biden took to Twitter to wish people happy holidays and shine a light on the US military, while Trump posted a series of posts on his Truth Social platform complaining about ongoing investigations.

“From the Biden family to all of you, Happy Thanksgiving,” Biden tweeted. “This holiday, we celebrate all that brings us together, grounded in history and our shared hopes for the future.”

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden then shared a video showing them serving Thanksgiving dinner to personnel at Marine Corps Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.

“God bless America’s military and their families – this Thanksgiving and always,” they tweeted.

The president’s official Twitter account also shared Thanksgiving messages sent to Biden by children and a photo of the president and first lady speaking by phone with military personnel.

“You gave up your place at the Thanksgiving table to defend us — and we owe you a debt of gratitude. You are America’s best,” Biden wrote.

Former President Trump penned a series of posts on Truth Social in an ongoing effort to investigate his actions, including recently appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith.

“The Manhattan DA case should never have been brought,” Trump wrote. The prosecutor’s witness ‘Star’, who was harassed and brutalized, and who is incredibly scared, nevertheless fully confirmed our story and our defense.”

The former president was referring to a fraud case brought against the Trump Organization by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA rested its case at trial earlier this week.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August and told the jury he was working with company comptroller Jeff McConney to avoid taxes on benefits the company had delivered over a period of 15 years.

“This matter should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do its job, but failed to do, should pay us a fortune in damages,” Trump continued. , referring to Mazars. .

“No ‘benefits’ case like this has ever been brought before. A total witch hunt!” wrote the former president.

Trump wrote in a later post: “‘Give me freedom or give me death.'”

He then appeared to take aim at the U.S. Supreme Court after justices denied his request to block House Democrats from accessing his tax records.

“When a Republican judge or judge is proudly appointed by a Republican, he or she will ALMOST always go out of their way to argue, even in a ruling, that they are in no way ‘beholden’ to the person or the party that gave them this great honor,” he said.

“When a Democratic judge or judge, especially a radical leftist, is proudly nominated by a Democrat, he or she doesn’t care, it’s ALMOST impossible to get a fair decision on a case if you’re a Republican. Sorry , but it’s like that !” said Trump.

In another message, the former president appeared to call special counsel Jack Smith a “radical leftist prosecutor, totally controlled by Eric Holder and Obama.”

Former President Obama left office in January 2017, while former Attorney General Eric Holder left the post in 2015.

Trump said “the Justice Department and the FBI are CORRUPTED” and referred to Hunter Biden and a dossier prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele.

“Did nothing wrong on January 6th (peacefully and patriotically), or with documents (check out former presidents),” Trump added, before penning another message simply saying, “WITCH HUNT!!! “

Newsweek has asked the White House and former President Trump’s office for comment.

In this combination image, file photo of Donald Trump forgives the Thanksgiving turkey “Corn” as in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 24, 2020 and US President Joe Biden stands with Peanut Butter the turkey after pardoning them during the 74th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 19, 2021 in Washington, DC Getty

