Experts say Sunak is struggling to appoint an ethics counselor because Boris Johnson poisoned the well

When Rishi Sunak entered Downing Street as Britain’s third prime minister in as many months in October, he promised integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels.

But with a senior minister having resigned over allegations of their behaviour, another under investigation and a cloud still hanging over a third party, he is struggling to keep his word.

It’s not helped by the fact that during the campaign to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader earlier this summer, Sunak promised that filling the vacancy of Independent Adviser for Ministers’ Interests makes him a leader of the Prime Minister’s ethics, would be one of his first acts as PM.

But exactly one month later, we are no further along as to who will be the permanent ethics adviser, while in the meantime Sunak has been forced to hire a temporary investigator – the respected KC Adam Tolley – to investigate various allegations against the judiciary. Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

They began to be reported just days after Gavin Williamson resigned as Minister without Portfolio after accusations of intimidation, amid calls for further investigation into whether the Home Secretary Suella Braverman ignored legal warnings amid the crisis at Manston migrant processing center last month and the circumstances surrounding her previous sacking.

The role of adviser is vacant as former incumbent Lord Christopher Geidt resigned under a cloud in June amid a disagreement with Johnson, who he said had fatally undermined his credibility during the never-ending saga who paid to redecorate his Downing Street apartment.

He was the second adviser for ministerial interests to resign on Johnson’s watch, after respected senior civil servant Sir Alex Allan resigned after nine years in the post when he discovered that the actions of the Home Secretary of at the time, Priti Patel, “constituted behavior which can be characterized as intimidation” towards public officials, were ignored.

Downing Street has repeatedly said a process to find a new adviser is underway, but constitutional experts have speculated that Sunak may struggle to appoint someone without a significant expansion of the role’s powers, for prevent anyone taking on the role from finding themselves in the same “odious position” as the two previous incumbents.

A senior Tory MP has admitted ‘there is a bit of poison in the well’ after Geidt’s term ended, which saw the Queen’s former private secretary initially say he had left tariffs of steel, before clarifying that he “could not be party to advising on a potential breach of law” after Johnson’s response to his fine for breaking Covid-19 rules in the so-called saga “partygate”.

Robert Hazell, a professor at the Constitution Unit at University College London, told PoliticsHome the government was in “a weak position” after what happened to the two former office holders, while those who were approached for this are in a strong position to demand more powers such as those set out in a report by the Independent Committee on Standards in Public Life last year, including the ability to launch their own inquiries rather than wait to be instructed by the Prime Minister, adding that Sunak is likely to back down.

“I don’t think it will be enough for Sunak to say, ‘Look, I’m different from Boris and I’m not going to undermine your role and so you’ll understand that I can’t agree with your launching of investigations, but I promise you that if something blows up, I will of course allow you to investigate.

“I mean, if I was on the other end of this conversation, I would say ‘Sorry but I’m afraid that’s not good enough.’

Lord Geidt

“I think it would be very difficult for someone to do it as it is currently constituted, because over the last two years there have been so many suggestions as to how this role could be improved, everyone identified its weaknesses,” Tim Durrant, managing partner at the Institute for Government, said.

If someone takes it on without getting some changes, there’s “a kind of consensus around that I think they would struggle to be taken seriously,” he added.

Durrant says PolicyHome “The system has sort of degraded over the past two years,” adding that the previously touted but more recently derided “good guys” governance system is not working and needs a stronger regulatory framework .

“After the Raab cases there will be other allegations – and there will need to be someone properly assigned to investigate these matters, rather than having ad hoc people to do it,” he said. he adds.

Robert Barrington, professor of anti-corruption practice at the University of Sussex, said in recent years that we have had “ethical crisis after ethical crisis”, adding that it would not surprise him if people were offered it and refused, saying “it’s an odious position.

He said PolicyHome“You find yourself having to believe that the prime minister is going to take your advice, and if the prime minister doesn’t take your advice, you have to resign, there’s not much else you can do.

“So you think we have to assume that they’re having a hard time filling the job, and whoever takes the job, has to take it with conditions that they’re going to have more teeth.”

Barrington said the system itself needs to be ‘revamped’, with a mechanism to ensure the Prime Minister follows the advice, adding: ‘You can’t have a situation where an ethics adviser comes in, the Prime Minister ignore the advice, the ethics counselor quits, and it happens over and over again.

Pundits all agreed that Sunak is paying the price for how Johnson undermined the role when he was prime minister, with Steve Goodrich, head of investigations at Transparency International UK, adding: ‘I can understand why no competent person wants taking on the role At present, there is very little power or real independence for the adviser to carry out his or her duties effectively.

“And although the mandate may have worked in the past, when ministers resigned without asking what may now seem relatively insignificant problems, there have been recent experiences where the Prime Minister is ready to give ministers confidence in their position despite flagrant violations. rules and more blatant too.

“So you really need something to show that this is not just another Whitehall paper tiger, and that this is a position that has both the bite and the independence to be able to do his work efficiently.”

In addition to powers to open investigations, several think tanks and pressure groups have called on the Prime Minister to pledge to give the post statutory status, removing the perception that the role and his job are in the don of whoever is in number 10. .

But a source close to the process argued against the idea, saying any change that removed the prime minister’s power to hire and fire those he employs as ministers would be too big a change.

They told PoliticsHome: “Usually what happens with these statutory ethics bodies is that they run into some pretty serious constitutional issues, because if you want ministerial appointments to be subject to a statutory control, they then become justiciable.

“And that means the prime minister of the day can’t hire and fire his ministers as he wishes, and you might think that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but it’s a major constitutional change.”

Labor disagrees and has proposed a plan to create an independent ‘integrity and ethics commission’ if they come to power, which would have the power to launch inquiries without ministerial approval, as well as collect evidence and decide on sanctions.

Fleur Anderson, Shadow Paymaster General, said that after a month at No. 10, Sunak had “broken his promise” to appoint Geidt’s successor, adding: “Filling this vacancy is the absolute bare minimum that we could have expected of this Prime Minister, but he has failed to do even that, let alone present a plan to fix the standards system eroded and degraded by a decade of Conservative government.

Pointing to the fact that Johnson at the end of his term changed the ministerial code, Anderson said it was “no wonder” potential candidates “thought twice about taking his poisoned chalice.”

When asked for an update on the appointments process, the Cabinet Office had none, other than simply repeating that the Prime Minister has committed to hiring someone and that ‘this process is ongoing “.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have tabled legislation that would give parliament the power to bypass the government and appoint an independent adviser on ministerial interests themselves.

The party’s Cabinet Office spokeswoman Christine Jardine told PoliticsHome: “Rather than governing with ‘integrity’, Rishi Sunak began by appointing controversial figures like Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman – while leaving the post vacant. vital ethics counselor.

“If Sunak does not appoint an ethics counsellor, Parliament must force his hand.”

