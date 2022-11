Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan will address his first rally since he was shot dead

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address thousands of supporters on Saturday in his first public appearance since he was shot dead earlier this month in an assassination attempt he blamed on his successor.

The shooting was the latest twist in months of political turmoil that began in April when Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Saturday’s rally is the culmination of a so-called ‘long march’ by Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to urge the government to call a snap election before the expiration of the presidential term. Parliament in October next year.

“My life is in danger, and despite my injury, I am going to Rawalpindi for the nation,” PTI quoted Khan as saying in a morning tweet.

“My nation will come to Rawalpindi for me.”

On Saturday, video circulated of aides posing with a now-removed blue cast that Khan wore on his right leg after the shooting.

The rally will take place in a wide open area between the capital, Islamabad, and the nearby town of Rawalpindi, the garrison town that houses the headquarters of the country’s mighty military.

Authorities have thrown a ring of steel around Islamabad to prevent Khan supporters from marching on government buildings, with thousands of security personnel deployed and roads blocked by shipping containers.

The Khan-led protests in May turned into 24 hours of chaos, with the capital in lockdown and clashes across Pakistan between police and protesters.

Red alert

Police said any attempt by PTI supporters to enter Islamabad this time would be firmly suppressed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah – who Khan said was involved in the assassination plot – issued a “red alert” on Friday warning of security threats to the gathering.

“PTI still has time (to cancel),” he said, citing the Pakistani Taliban and al-Qaeda among the extremist groups that could harm Khan.

The government says the assassination attempt was the work of a lone wolf currently in police custody, with police leaking a ‘confession’ video of the flea market owner saying he acted because Khan was against it Islam.

But Khan, a former international cricket star with a reputation as a playboy before his marriage, said he had long warned the government would blame a religious fanatic for any attempt to kill him.

Saturday’s rally comes two days after the government named a former spymaster as its next military chief.

The appointment of General Syed Asim Munir ended months of speculation over a position long seen as the real power in the nuclear-armed Islamic nation of 220 million people.

Munir served as head of the inter-service intelligence agency under Khan, but his tenure ended after just eight months following a reported falling out.

Pakistan’s military, the sixth largest in the world, is hugely influential in the country and has staged at least three coups since independence in 1947, in power for more than three decades.

Since his ousting, Khan has held a series of mass rallies across the country, drawing huge crowds.

Saturday’s rally is expected to be one of the largest yet.

Convoys of PTI supporters poured in from all over Pakistan, with buses, trucks and cars bearing party flags.

