



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Turkey to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), amid India’s continued opposition to projects in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the proposal during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Ankara. “I would suggest it to be a cooperation between China, Pakistan and Turkey. It would be a wonderful joint cooperation… This is how we can meet today’s challenges,” Sharif said as quoted by the Dawn newspaper. According to the Pakistani newspaper, Prime Minister Sharif said he would be “happy” to discuss the matter with Chinese leaders if Turkey goes ahead with the idea of ​​joining CPEC. Read more: Vladimir Putin’s leader sends bloody hammer to European Union: report The development comes weeks after Pakistan and China decided to move forward with a plan to expand CPEC to Afghanistan despite opposition from India over sovereignty and integrity issues. territorial. The CPEC is a key part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aimed at renewing the country’s ancient trade routes. India has consistently opposed the $60 billion project, which links Pakistan’s port of Gwadar in Baluchistan to western Xinjiang in China and passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. During Sharif’s official visit to Beijing earlier this month, China assured Pakistan of its continued support for the country’s sustainable economic and strategic projects. “Both sides underscored the need for the international community to provide continued assistance and support to Afghanistan, including by unlocking Afghanistan’s financial assets abroad. The two sides agreed to continue their humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people and to strengthen development cooperation in Afghanistan, including extending CPEC to Afghanistan,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. After reports on the expansion of CPEC were released in July, India strongly opposed the expansion of CPEC projects to a third country and expressed concern over its sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We have seen reports encouraging the proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such action by any party directly undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” the door said. – spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi. He said that India strongly and consistently opposes the projects of the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory illegally occupied by Pakistan.

