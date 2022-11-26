Judiciary takes action to ensure speedy justice for all: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Constitution Day event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Supreme Court was taking many steps to ensure speedy justice for all. Speaking to the Constitution Day Celebrations in the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Modi also said that the whole world is watching India, which is experiencing rapid development and economic growth.

We the people in the preamble of the constitution is a commitment, a promise and a belief that has made India the mother of democracy, the prime minister said, news agency PTI reported. He also said the judiciary “is taking many steps such as online initiatives to ensure speedy justice for all.

During the program, Modi also launched new initiatives under the e-court project, which provides services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through courts equipped with information and communication technologies. . Initiatives launched by Prime Minister Modi included a virtual justice clock, the JustIS 2.0 mobile application, a digital court and S3WaaS websites.

Earlier in the day, he paid tribute to “those greats who gave us our Constitution” and reiterated his commitment to achieving their vision for the nation.

Today, Constitution Day, we honor those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfilling their vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/eKVwA7NdaB Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022

The Prime Minister also said that fulfilling basic duties should be the first priority of citizens to take the nation to greater heights as it moves towards the centenary of its independence. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said fundamental rights were the responsibilities that should be assumed by citizens with utmost dedication and true integrity. “Whether it is an individual or institutions, our duties are our first priority. Amrit Kaal is the era of homework for us,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today, the world is looking at us with great expectations. Today, this country is moving forward with its full potential, proud of all its diversities and our greatest strength behind that is our Constitution. Today, the country is endowed with the power of the Pro-People. The laws are simplified for the common man. This period of nectar freedom is the “period of service” for the country. institutions… Our responsibilities are our first commitment”, added the Prime Minister.

Speaking to a Constitution Day program at the Supreme Court. https://t.co/pcTGKhucYc Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022

Mentioning that new opportunities are emerging in front of India, the Prime Minister said: “By overcoming all the obstacles, we are moving forward. In a week, India will get the presidency of the G20. It’s big! As Team India, we all have to enhance India’s prestige in front of the world and make our contribution in front of them. It is our collective duty”, news agency YEARS reported.

Stating that there was a need to reinforce India’s identity as the ‘mother of democracy’, Modi said: ‘The spirit of our constitution is ‘youth centred’. Today, Constitution Day, I would also like to ask the judiciary of the country to intensify the debates and discussions in order to increase the understanding of the Constitution among the young people. »

Modi also remembered the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Bombay which took place in 2008 as India celebrated the adoption of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, as India celebrated Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on Saturday, several senior politicians took to social media to send their regards to their fellow citizens and pay tribute to all those who participated in the drafting of the Constitution.

November 26 has been celebrated as Constitution Day since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

In a tweet in Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “The Constitution is the lifeblood of Indian democracy which not only gives equal rights to all citizens but also gives them the possibility of moving forward by protecting these rights. I bow to all the great personalities who contributed to the elaboration of the Constitution and wish our compatriots a very happy Constitution Day.

Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2022

Conveying his best wishes to all compatriots, BJP Chairman JP Nadda said that the Constitution is the basis of unity, integrity and progressive Indian democracy. “Today in Amritkal, our country is moving swiftly towards ‘Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat’ with the resolve to imbibe ‘Panch Prana’,” he added.

‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ – ‘ Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 26, 2022

Quoting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge said that “the Constitution is not just a document of lawyers, but a way of life and its spirit always remains the same”.

He added, “We remember the valuable contribution of all the great leaders of the Constituent Assembly. Best wishes to all compatriots on Constitution Day.”

Stating that the Constitution of India is “under attack today”, the Congress party said: “As the government in power crushes the soul of our democracy, we pledge to stand firm against the assault on our Constitution and defend its values.

The Constitution of India – the guardian of our freedoms is under attack, today. As the government in power crushes the soul of our democracy, we pledge to stand firm against the assault on our Constitution and to defend its values.#Constitution Day pic.twitter.com/kmcqya5unK Congress (@INCIndia) November 25, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he will walk the path of unity until every word of the Constitution is fulfilled. “I will walk this road long enough, until every word of our Constitution is upheld and every citizen is protected with fairness and justice,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Babasaheb urged us to walk the path of unity. I will walk this road long enough, until every word of our Constitution is upheld and every citizen is protected with fairness and justice. pic.twitter.com/OUMCJKugxj Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 26, 2022

Emphasizing that the Constitution is the pride of the country’s democracy, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Officer, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Our Constitution is the identity of the rights of us Indians. Best wishes to all compatriots on Constitution Day.

“By protecting the country’s constitution, we will give our whole lives to fulfill Babasaheb’s dreams and make India the No. 1 country in the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju urged citizens to “make a commitment to commit ourselves to the core values ​​of our democratic nation and to honor the principles of justice, freedom, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution”.

While speaking at an event on the lawns of the Supreme Court on the eve of Constitution Day, Rijiju pleaded for brotherly bonds between the two pillars of democracy, saying they were like brothers and should not fight.

On the auspicious occasion of our 73rd #Constitution Daylet us all pledge to commit ourselves to the fundamental values ​​of our democratic nation and to honor the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/IjAtMMvIfr Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 26, 2022

According to the news agency PTIhe said, the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never undermined the authority of the judiciary and will always ensure that its independence remains intact and is promoted.

Emphasizing that India’s forward march to Amrit Kaal is based on values ​​enshrined in the Constitution, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Textiles, Trade and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and public distribution, said: “On this day, let us remember and salute its creators for their steadfastness and foresight which gave us this living document in 1949.”

Greetings to all on #Constitution Day. India’s march forward in Amrit Kaal is based on solid values ​​enshrined in our Constitution. Today, let us remember and salute its creators for their steadfastness and foresight which gave us this living document in 1949. pic.twitter.com/dKg78eeEYF Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 26, 2022

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has urged citizens to pledge to work towards building the India of the dreams of the Constitution makers and to “re-dedicate themselves to the values ​​enshrined in our Constitution for the progress and prosperity of the country”.

Greetings to all on #Constitution Day. We pay tribute to our great constitution makers. Let us all pledge to work towards building the India of their dreams and rededicating ourselves to the values ​​enshrined in our constitution for the progress and prosperity of the country. pic.twitter.com/IDuq2zuASp Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandaviya) November 26, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended warm greetings to the people of his state on the occasion of Constitution Day.

BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar called on the people of India to “strive not only to be vigilant of our rights but also to follow our basic duties in order to live the true spirit of the constitution. My salutations to Dr Ambedkar for giving us such a forward-looking constitution. Jai Samvidhan!

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, also paid tribute to the visionaries who crafted India’s Constitution and said, “On Constitution Day, [let’s] reaffirm our commitment to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution in letter and spirit and to perform fundamental duties diligently (sic).

To commemorate the occasion, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has shared a poster of the 2000 film Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar which starred Mammootty, for which the Malayalam actor won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

A poster for the 2000 film “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar”. (Image: Twitter @NFAIOfficial)

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, Telangana BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Congress leader Nitin Agarwal were among those who conveyed their greetings on Constitution Day.

(With agency contributions)