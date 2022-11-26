Jokowi emphasizes the importance of continuity in Indonesian development





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stressed the importance of Indonesia’s current development being continued by the next Indonesian leader to achieve “Golden Indonesia 2045”. “What we have built, we have to maintain its continuity, okay? That’s what we have to protect together, not only for 2024, not only for 2029, but for Golden Indonesia 2045 and beyond,” said Jokowi while addressing thousands of his supporters at the United Nusantara rally held at the main Bung Karno (GBK) stadium here on Saturday. Jokowi said the current development is already on track, so it should not be overlooked due to momentary political interest in the next period of leadership. “Lest temporary interests, short-term interests, political interests, (make us) forget to maintain the continuity of the development we have started,” he said. The president said the infrastructure development during his leadership period was an important foundation for Indonesia’s development to become a developed nation. “We are starting to feel the results of the massive infrastructure development over the past eight years. However, we will feel more in the next five to 10 years. Our children and grandchildren will feel it. This is what we are preparing now, ” he noted. Related News: G20 calls on superpowers to support sustainable infrastructure development However, apart from these achievements, several improvements are needed to bring Indonesia to glory. “I know that everything we wish for has not been achieved. Therefore, I stress the very importance of continuity. The similarity of vision and mission in the future is very important. Those who are already on the right path have to go on, go on, be okay?” Jokowi said at the big rally. The President also expressed his optimism that with the hard work of all elements of the Indonesian nation to reach a golden age in 2045, it could become a developed country that holds the five strongest economies in the world. “We want the GDP (gross domestic product) of our economy to reach US$7 trillion by 2045, which means we are a developed country at that time. However, it is not easy. It requires a hard work,” Jokowi said. The chairman of the organizing committee of United Nusantara was the special staff of President Aminuddin Ma’ruf, while the chairman of the steering committee (SC) of the event was Arsjad Rasjid, who is president of the Chamber of Commerce and Indonesian industry (Kadin). Ma’ruf said the United Nusantara rally brought together some 150,000 Jokowi supporters from across the country. General elections will be held in Indonesia in 2024 when President Jokowi completes his second and final term. Related News: Indonesia Accelerates ICT Infrastructure Development

Related News: Ministry begins first phase of Rs 5.3 trillion IKN development

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/262453/jokowi-accentuates-importance-of-continuity-in-indonesian-development The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos