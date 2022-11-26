Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address his first rally since he was shot dead





LONDON: The Consul General of Pakistan is working with Penny Appeal, a UK-based charity, to raise life-changing funds for communities affected by devastating floods across Pakistan.

The Consul General of Pakistan, Mr. Ibrar Hussain Khan honored the efforts of charities to support the people of Pakistan by attending their fundraising dinners as a chief guest of honor and making a special appearance on the Live appeals from charities which were broadcast on British Muslim Television, Penny Appeal said in a statement.

Khan has played a crucial role in stimulating public compassion and generosity to secure more funds and expand the provisions of Penny Appeals across Pakistan, he added.

Devastating floods since June have killed more than 1,700 people, displaced 7.9 million and inflicted billions of dollars in damage. The Pakistani authorities estimate that the material damage could reach 40 billion dollars.

The check for $1 million ($1.2 million) was presented to the Consul General of the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford by Penny Appeals founder Adeem Younis.

With the support of Pakistani authorities on the ground, Penny Appeal has worked tirelessly in 16 flood-affected districts to provide life-changing assistance, in the form of hot food, clean water, medical aid, shelter and cash grants. those who need it most, said Penny Appeal.

So far, the association has delivered more than half a million liters of drinking water, distributed more than 200,000 ready meals and continues to provide food, medical aid and emergency kits on a daily basis. hygiene.

The charity is now in the second phase of its response and is working with the government to provide newly built homes, with 100 homes already under construction to accommodate up to 1,000 people.

Khan has been an incredible asset to the appeal and his passion for helping those in need knows no bounds, Younis said.

Thanks to people like him, we are making a real and lasting difference for some of the most vulnerable people in the world, and I am particularly proud of how we have united in our efforts here in the UK and across Pakistan to help our brothers and sisters go through this calamity.

