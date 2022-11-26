Donald Trump, Kanye West joined by Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago





Former President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that he hosted white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, but insisted he only did so because Kanye West had brought in the Holocaust denier without warning.

Fuentes, 24, attended racist protests in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 and in 2019 sparked outrage by saying the ‘calculations don’t seem to add up’ for the widely quoted figure of 6 million Jewish deaths from the Holocaust, although he later claimed he was only trying to be humorous.

Kanye West really wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago, Trump, 76, said in an emailed statement to The Post. Our dinner meeting was meant to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest I had never met and knew nothing about.

The ex-president sought to distance himself from Fuentes after West claimed in a video released Thursday that “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes.”

Trump said he was only supposed to have dinner with Ye until “he showed up with a guest I had never met and knew nothing about.” AP Trump launched his third presidential campaign on November 15 and met Kayne West for dinner. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump launched his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15 and met with West, 45, who also claims to be a 2024 presidential candidate, as the rapper loses lucrative business dealings and his billionaire status following a series of strange anti-Jewish remarks.

West recently hit out at “Jewish businessmen” and wrote he would go 3 to death on THE JEWS.

After dining at Mar-a-Lago, West said he offered Trump the chance to be his running mate. Trump refused and shouted that the rapper was destined to lose, West said.

Here is Nick Fuentes denying that the Holocaust happened.

He and his followers are scum of the earth and their bad faith anti-Semitic attacks should be shot down by the entire conservative movement. pic.twitter.com/7wJ9S7Q6zv

— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 30, 2019

West received just 70,000 votes with a long-running campaign for the presidency in 2020, which was suspected to be a sneaky effort to help Trump by giving young and disgruntled black voters an option other than Democratic nominee Joe. Biden. West has missed filing deadlines in some major swing states.

Fuentes, who is also a figure of intrigue in the events leading up to last year’s Capitol riot that disrupted certification of Biden’s victory, was spotted traveling with West during his visit. to see Trump.

Fuentes was permanently suspended last year from the GETTR social media network, which is run by former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, but later became a verified user on Trump’s Truth Social platform.

Fuentes is a figure of intrigue in the events leading up to last year’s Capitol Riot. via REUTERS Fuentes, 24, attended racist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. AFP via Getty Images

The Israel Heritage Foundation, a US-based group founded in the 1970s by Holocaust survivors, said on Friday: ‘We…condemn and demand that former President Trump apologize for having dined with anti-Semitic people, who hate Jews and deny the Holocaust!

Fuentes’ history of shocking anti-Jewish remarks this year includes that “Jews blocked the Supreme Court from overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which finally came down in June. In a video posted about five years ago, Fuentes said he was “absolutely” hurt by Jews in his daily life.

Trump himself has recently been accused of being insensitive to American Jews.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Trump of being “anti-Semitic” last month when he wrote on Truth Social: No president has done more for Israel than me. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful evangelicals appreciate this much more than people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the United States. Those living in Israel, however, are a different story – the highest approval rating in the world, could easily be MP! American Jews need to pull themselves together and appreciate what they have in Israel – before it’s too late!

In a video, Ye claimed that “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes.” Ye/Twitter Ye said he offered Trump the chance to be his running mate, but Trump declined. CG pictures

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner, who became Trump’s senior West Wing adviser, and the couple’s ex-president’s three grandchildren are Jewish.

As president, Trump was staunchly pro-Israel, including acknowledging Israel’s disputed annexation of the Golan Heights to Syria and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. Efforts led by Kushner have enabled five Muslim countries to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

