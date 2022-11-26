Criteria for a Jokowi leader: watch out for sticky faces without wrinkles





President Joko Widodo reminded the public to look for leaders in the upcoming presidential election of 2024 who have the criteria for understanding how people feel. Not only that, physical criteria is also one of the strengths, one of which is being careful with potential leaders who don’t have wrinkles on their faces. “In looking for leaders in the future, what kind of leaders are we looking for? I will be careful, I will choose leaders carefully, I will choose leaders who understand how people feel,” Jokowi said in his remarks at the “United Archipelago” nationwide rally which was organized by a combination of Jokowi volunteers from various elements at the main Bung Karno (GBK) stadium, Jakarta, on Saturday (26/11). Along with understanding how people feel, Jokowi reminded them to look for leaders who clearly know people’s needs. The audience was also asked to look for a leader who not only leads Indonesia from a comfortable seat in the palace, but a leader who is happy and ready to get down, and wants to feel the sweat of the people. “Don’t let us choose a leader who only likes to sit in palaces, where the air conditioner is cold, don’t let me repeat it, don’t let us choose leaders who like to sit in palaces where the air conditioner is very cold,” he said. Jokowi also explained that people-thinking leaders can be seen from their looks or facial features, such as having a lot of wrinkles and white hair. “You can see a lot of wrinkles on his face because he thinks about people, there are also those who think about people until their hair is all white. Being a leader who thinks of people shows in your appearance. he said. “If his face is clean, there are no wrinkles on his face, be careful,” Jokowi said. Furthermore, the president also reminded the audience to look for a leader who understands the diversity of Indonesia. Additionally, Indonesia has thousands of different tribes and regional languages, along with their religious followers. “The most important thing is to manage a big country like Indonesia, what kind of leader is that? Indonesian leaders, leading Indonesia, must be aware of the diversity of Indonesia because we are all different because we are all different,” he said.

