How the UK plans to pull out the Big Bang from Brexit





Comment this story Comment Proponents of Britain’s exit from the European Union have touted it as an opportunity to sweep away unnecessary rules and regulations that have been holding back economic growth. Key to this is a plan to replicate the Big Bang, the 1986 wave of deregulation that transformed the City of London into a global financial center. The idea is to relax the rules originally drawn up for 28 EU countries to make the country’s stock exchanges, banks, brokers and insurance companies more competitive, allowing them to grab a more large share of world markets. Growing evidence that Brexit is doing more harm than good to UK businesses has increased pressure on the government to make financial reforms a success. London’s failure this year to secure a primary listing for its biggest tech company, chipmaker ARM Ltd., was seen by the Conservative government as a wake-up call. He wants to change rules on share offerings, private trading platforms and other areas to give London an edge over rival financial centres. It also eases capital requirements for insurers, freeing up tens of billions of pounds that could be invested in national infrastructure. Some of the rules imposed on banks in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis could also be dismantled. In preparation for Brexit, EU statutes were grafted onto UK law with the aim of amending them later. This process began in July, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration introduced a parliamentary bill establishing a new legal framework for banks, insurers and asset managers. The bill is expected to become law in April or May 2023. Meanwhile, financial firms and their lobbyists seek to influence the shape of the reforms. 3. What will the final arrangements look like? It’s not fixed. When Johnson left office in September, his replacement Liz Truss tried to take reforms further by scrapping European-era caps on bankers’ bonuses and allowing ministers to block or alter decisions by the country’s financial regulators, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority. Truss was ousted after just six weeks in office when her sweeping tax cut plans sparked a bond crisis. His replacement, Rishi Sunak, backed bonus reform. But he abandoned the idea of ​​a power of intervention over the FCA and the PRA. Regulators had lobbied against the measure, saying any erosion of their independence would damage their credibility. 4. Do financial firms like reform? They welcomed some of them, while pushing for other changes. Banks, for example, want to reduce the ring-fencing of retail and investment banking. Small lenders would like to reduce the amount of loss-absorbing capital they are required to hold. But the city’s broader appetite for a bonfire of EU-era regulations waned during Truss’ brief but chaotic tenure. Some senior bankers have urged the Sunaks government to take a more gradual approach on the grounds that a sudden and sweeping change in the rules under which they operate could wreak more havoc on markets and pile too much compliance work on companies just as the UK economy is entering a recession. The impact of the changes will help determine the success of the wider Brexit project. Critics say that, far from making Britain a more nimble trading nation, it has hurt the economy by burdening businesses with extra paperwork. UK financial firms have lost automatic access to bloc markets, and banks have had to relocate some employees and activities inside the EU to preserve their business there. Britain’s EU counterparts have been keen to preserve a level playing field in regulation, seeing the UK as too close and too important a partner to allow a complete dislocation of standards around business, tax and finance. environment. There is a risk that financial reforms will lead the EU to restrict UK access to its markets in areas such as derivatives trading. Another concern is that if the measures go too far, they could undermine the stability and transparency that underpins the city’s appeal to international investors. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

