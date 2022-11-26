Prime Minister seeks strategic partnership with Turkey

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed the need for Pakistan and Turkey to transform their bilateral relations into a strategic partnership, inviting Ankara to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for regional prosperity.

Shehbaz arrived in Istanbul where he attended the launching ceremony of the third of four MILGEM corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard and addressed a joint press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at following their bilateral talks.

Pakistan, he said at the joint press conference, had “experienced and enjoyed” the benefits of CPEC under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“I would suggest that it is cooperation between China, Pakistan and Turkey,” he added.

“It would be a wonderful joint cooperation. This will bring prosperity and progress to this whole region. This will help reduce poverty and unemployment. This will certainly strengthen our poor peoples. This will promote education and health. This is how we can meet today’s challenges.

The prime minister remarked that he would be “happy” to discuss the matter with Chinese leaders if Turkey goes ahead with the idea of ​​joining the CPEC.

He mentioned that during their meeting, they highlighted the effective implementation of the trade and goods agreement signed in August this year.

At the start of the media interview, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to Turkey for the loss of life in the recent terrorist incident in Istanbul, calling for joint efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, not only from Pakistan and Turkey, but also from all over the world.

Referring to the launch ceremony of the Corvette ship, PNS Khyber, Shehbaz said the project was the “manifestation of sincerity, purpose and commitment” to enhance mutual cooperation.

He stressed that “our defense cooperation must meet new challenges” and on a much larger scale in terms of skills and expertise.

On the occasion, President Erdogan said that the two countries hope to further strengthen their relations in trade, defense and other sectors.

He fully supported Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and thanked Pakistan for supporting Turkey against the terrorist act of Fatih organization.

He said 2022 marked the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Expressing his sorrow over the deaths and destruction caused by the floods, the Turkish President said: “Our solidarity has been shown with each other during difficult times…Pakistan’s joy is our joy and their sorrow is our sorrow”.

ship launch

Earlier, at the launching ceremony of PNS Khyber, Shehbaz stressed that it is high time for the two countries to turn their relationship into a strategic partnership.

He urged defense experts from both sides to boost defense production capacity to strengthen cooperation for peace in the region.

Citing the huge potential in the field of alternative energy in the two countries, Prime Minister Shehbaz called on Turkey and Pakistan to unite in the production of solar, wind and hydro energy to reduce carbon emissions and open up new avenues of investment cooperation.

Accompanied by the Turkish President, Shehbaz launched the PNS Khyber, which he said demonstrated a deep bilateral commitment to defense cooperation.

“The world was envious of the relationship between our two brotherly countries,” Shehbaz added.

He called Turkiye his “second home”, recalling the support given by the people of Pakistan when Turkiye was fighting for freedom.

“While supporting the Turkish people, our ancestors never knew that Turkey would stand with Pakistan…instead, they did so out of religious brotherhood.”

Earlier, upon his arrival at the scene, the Turkish President welcomed the Prime Minister and his delegation.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was presented with the guard of honor while the national anthems of the countries were played.

The MILGEM project – a joint collaboration between the two countries – represents an important step in the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkey.

The launching ceremony for the first Corvette, PNS Babur, took place in Istanbul in August 2021 and the launching ceremony for the second ship, PNS Badr, took place in Karachi in May 2022.

Shehbaz appreciated President Erdogan’s “visionary leadership”, saying he had transformed Turkey into a modern society.

He also praised the social welfare projects carried out by the Turkish government, even in remote areas, in addition to transforming the agricultural and industrial sectors.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of the Turkish President in brokering an agreement between Russia and Ukraine for the export of wheat for the benefit of developing countries such as Pakistan.

He also thanked Turkiye for sending timely aid to Pakistan following the recent devastating floods in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz arrived in Turkey on Friday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Erdogan.

Upon arrival at Istanbul International Airport, the Prime Minister and his high-level delegation were received by the Deputy Governor of Istanbul and senior Turkish government officials.

After reaching Istanbul, Shehbaz said in a tweet that Pakistan-Turkey ties have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan. “We are on the right path to unpacking the full untapped potential of the relationship,” he said.