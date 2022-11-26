Why Canada won’t say a word about Trump’s return to politics





The Canadian government has an unequivocal position on what it hears about the announced political return of Donald Trump: nothing.

Two years after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the then US president of inciting a riot in an effort to cling to power, the Canadian government intends to remain silent.

Conversations with Canadian officials over the past few days made it clear that they had no intention of expressing any revulsion they might feel in light of the events of January 6, 2021.

But already, the mere idea of ​​Trump returning to power is being quietly discussed among participants in international institutions.

WATCH | FifthEstate: The Trump Files

Two of these institutions came together last week when Trump announced another presidential election: NATO and the COP27 climate conference.

Trump’s announcement coincided with an emergency gathering of NATO leaders after a missile landed in Poland and the unfolding of UN climate talks in Egypt.

The potential implications for these two institutions are obvious. Trump tried to withdraw from the UN climate pact. And he has threatened to leave NATO or seriously undermine it, while various former aides have said they fear that in a second term he will really step down.

WATCH | Trump announces his candidacy for the presidency in 2024:

Donald Trump kicks off 2024 presidential race Donald Trump has officially kicked off his 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, paving the way for a possible rematch with President Joe Biden. But it comes at a time when Trump’s influence within the Republican Party is divided.

Canada’s representative to NATO during the Trump years declined to describe what the talks were like at the time because, she said, confidentiality of conversations is a sacrosanct principle between military allies.

But when asked to assess the potential effect of a Trump comeback, Kerry Buck was candid.

“It can do a lot of damage,” Buck, now retired from government, told CBC News. “In Ukraine, specifically, and everywhere else.”

Looking nervously in Europe

Buck said some elements of NATO’s just-adopted strategic document would be called into question if Trump returns to power, such as the value of alliances to deal with China and climate change being seen as a threat to Security.

To be clear, there is no NATO worth mentioning without the United States; the Americans account for almost 70% of the alliance’s total defense expenditure.

But the immediate concern of NATO insiders is not that Trump is stepping down; it could seriously weaken it, by calling into question its collective defense clause.

The former president has been a subject of consternation lately in Brussels, where NATO is headquartered. A NATO observer said Europeans were watching the recent US midterm elections nervously for signs of a resurgence of Trump MAGA.

Republican support for funding and arming Ukraine has softened, and the idea of ​​the US Congress cutting that aid would have untold ramifications.

Destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles were seen in Kyiv, Ukraine last week. A big unknown: what will be the Ukraine-Russia outlook on January 20, 2025, when the next US president takes office? (Andrew Kravchenk/Associated Press)

But Chris Skaluba said there was relief in Brussels over the outcome of the midterm elections and hoped the poor showing by Trump-style nationalists has bolstered the pro-NATO faction in Washington.

Now, he said, Europeans are watching the 2024 US election.

Skaluba said there are still many wildcards and unknowns about what the world might look like on January 20, 2025, the date of the next US presidential inauguration.

“It’s hard to predict, given that so much will have changed,” said Skaluba, a NATO analyst at the Atlantic Council think tank, who has already spent more than a decade with the US government, Pentagon and other security related roles and as NATO liaison.

“What is the state of the conflict in Ukraine? Is Putin still clinging to power? Has European and Canadian defense spending continued to rise?

He said all of these things would be important to the precise implications of a second Trump presidency. In general, Skaluba would expect the kind of turbulence we saw between Trump and his allies from 2016 to 2020. But added two caveats.

One, he said, is that the stakes are much higher in Eastern Europe than they were in 2016. Skaluba also said Trump is now more experienced in using the levers of power to get what he wants.

Consternation at climate conference

At the climate conference in Egypt last week, one attendee shuddered at the thought of another Trump presidency.

A protest calling for money for climate action is seen during COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11. If he were to be re-elected president, Trump is unlikely to support current US climate policies. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

“It would be disastrous,” said Stela Herschmann, an environmental lawyer at the Observatorio do Clima, a network of Brazilian NGOs.

“The world has no time to waste on Holocaust deniers. [climate-change-denying]leaders.”

It was quite a difficult conference as things stand: countries struggled for two weeks to find an agreement which delayed a number of difficult choices.

They pledged to create a fund to help poor countries affected by climate change, but no dollar amount has yet been specified.

Try to imagine a President Trump signing a budget bill, passed by a Republican-controlled Congress, that funds UN climate support for poor countries. It’s not a slam dunk, to put it mildly.

However, on some aspects of energy and climate policy, Trump’s pro-pipeline stance is actually closer to that of the Canadian government.

His stated support for the Keystone XL pipeline and likely support in the Line 5 dispute would likely be welcome in Ottawa, though it’s too early to tell whether it would affect either pipeline: the first project is currently dead and the second is disputed.

Other countries are watching quietly too

The Canadian government will not comment on these possibilities.

He also won’t comment on a consequential implication of Trump’s candidacy, one spelled out in a blunt news story from US broadcaster NPR announcing Trump’s run: He tried to overthrow an election and inspired a deadly riot to stay. in power, and now he wants power again. .

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Trump’s actions after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Canada has plenty of company at its discretion.

Other US allies told CBC News they are not saying a word about Trump’s candidacy. Spain won’t comment, Germany won’t say anything officially. .

A Canadian official, speaking in the background, said weighing in on the return of any politician, even this one, would be both inappropriate and ineffective.

Inappropriate because, according to the official, Canadians would not appreciate this kind of foreign commentary on our own policy; and ineffective, because it would do nothing but hurt our country’s ability to deal with Republicans, both federal and state.

A recently retired Canadian diplomat is urging Ottawa to remain silent on the matter. While in some countries it may make sense to raise concerns about a political candidate, she said it doesn’t make sense to do so now in the United States.

Newly retired diplomat: “No” advantage in commenting on Trump

Louise Blais said she had been in weekly conferences with US-based Canadian diplomats and they never even discussed the idea of ​​raising general concerns about Trump.

“It never, ever, ever came up in those conversations,” said Blais, who was stationed in Washington, the southeastern United States and New York at the UN.

“There’s a feeling that while it may seem good at the time and it may seem politically expedient at home, anything we say would have no chance of actually effecting change. It’s not a positive outcome anyway, and we just complicated our relationship?”

On top of that, she says, Americans don’t ask foreigners to speak. Neither Democrats nor Republicans, she said, look to other countries for involvement in American politics, unlike some countries where a political faction might plead for outside help.

Rather, she said, Canada should seek to develop its relationships across the American political spectrum: right, left, right, far left, federal and state.

Trump, right, reaches out to Trudeau in 2017 when they first met at the White House. After a tumultuous period, they managed to renegotiate NAFTA. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

She said hearing people’s thoughts, collecting their mobile numbers and maintaining a dialogue over time is the essential job of diplomats.

Blais was one of the first Canadian officials to connect with the original Trump team in 2016, serving as a consul in the southern United States, where she met political advisers who later became administrative officials.

Towards the end of her diplomatic career, she arranged meetings with some southern US senators when Canada was pushing for changes to an electric vehicle tax credit.

So the plan in Ottawa is not to jeopardize the relationship.

In the past, events have upset these plans. In late 2015, Trudeau called Trump’s then-proposed Muslim ban ignorant, irresponsible and hateful.

As Trump has become the Republican nominee, Trudeau has become more reserved. This is unlike a former Canadian ambassador to Washington who voiced a clear favorite in the 2000 US election.

Some Republicans still felt Canadians were talking too much during the 2016 campaign: Ms. Blais recalled being told by a famous politician at the time that Ottawa had already undermined its relationship with the new president.

We’ll see if the silence holds. To torture an old adage, a two-year presidential campaign is an eternity in politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/canada-trump-return-1.6660837 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos