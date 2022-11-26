PM Modi: ‘Whether it is individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority’: PM Modi on Constitution Day | India News







He said that “We the people” in the preamble of the Constitution is a commitment, a promise and a belief that has made India the mother of democracy. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the creators of the Indian Constitution and reiterated their commitment to achieving their vision.He said that “We the people” in the preamble of the Constitution is a commitment, a promise and a belief that has made India the mother of democracy. The Prime Minister attended the Constitution Day function at Supreme Court today, when he urged the people of the nation saying, “Whether it be individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority.

He also said that in the current global situation, the eyes of the whole world are on India. “Amid India’s rapid development, rapidly growing economy and strengthening global image, the world is watching us with high expectations.”

“New opportunities arise in front of India. By overcoming all the obstacles, it is moving forward. Within a week, India will obtain the presidency of the G20. It is great! Like Team India , we should all raise the prestige of India before the world and make our contribution before them. It is our collective duty,” the prime minister said.

Earlier today, he shared a video giving a quick overview of the twenty-two chapters of the Constitution. “Today, on Constitution Day, we honor those greats who gave us our Constitution and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision for our nation,” Means PM said in a tweet attached to a short one-minute video.

The day has been observed as Constitution Day since 2015, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, according to an official press release. Today, Constitution Day, we honor those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment https://t.co/Cuk2LOlHcd Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1669433943000 PM launches various new initiatives under e-court project

The PM has launched various new initiatives under the e-Court project in the nation’s capital.

Initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital to research and S3WaaS websites.

Speaking about the online initiatives launched today, Prime Minister Modi said, “For speedy justice, the judiciary is taking many steps to ensure easy justice for all.” The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judicial system through the activation of court ICT.

“Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to present vital statistics of the Court-level justice delivery system giving details of cases initiated, cases disposed and pending cases on a day-to-day basis /week/month at the Court level The effort is to make the functioning of the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the status of the decisions rendered by the court The public can access the virtual justice clock of any judicial facility on the District Court website,” the statement read.

(With agency contributions)

