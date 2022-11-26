Police advise Imran Khan to wear bulletproof vest and keep movements secret





Ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) jalsa (public rally) in Rawalpindi, police advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to wear a bulletproof vest for the rally and keep his movement a secret.

According to the notification sent by the police to the management of the PTI, it was said in the letter that the instructions of the police should be ensured for the safety of the VIPs.

Rawalpindi Police further suggested that a bulletproof rostrum be set up for the former prime minister and that he wear a bulletproof vest. Imran Khan was also advised not to get out of his car in a public place.

Rallies from different parts of the country are heading to the garrison town of Rawalpindi to resume the long march of the PTI as Imran Khan wants to pressure the government for new elections.

The PTI leader will also join the large rally in his first public appearance since an assassination attempt earlier this month, when he was shot and wounded after his long march was attacked near the town of Wazirabad in Punjab. . He has since addressed the crowd via video link before breaking off the “Haqeeqi Azadi” march until November 26.

The PTI has shared various videos on its official Twitter account, showing convoys heading to Rawalpind for a public rally.

A large convoy can be seen leaving Gilgit-Baltistan for Pindi Jalsa as party supporters are eager to listen to their leader Imran Khan.

Place transferred to Rehmanabad from Faizabad

PTI has once again changed the venue from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road while Imran Khan’s helicopter will land at Pir Mehr Ali Shah University of Arid Agriculture from where it will proceed to the venue of the great gathering.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi said the PTI had been given permission to hold the public meeting in Rehmanabad, adding that the party had been asked to implement the conditions set for the event.

Earlier, the party was to stage the power show in Faizabad.

Push for new elections

PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that his party would continue to pressure the incumbent government until the elections.

Speaking to a TV channel – in an interview – ahead of the PTI power show, the PTI leader said, “I am heading to Rawalpindi for the good of the nation. My nation will make its way to join the show of power of the PTI, just for me”. own institution.

Giving his clear view on holding talks with the leaders of the incumbent government, Imran reiterated that the talks would only be held on the issue of elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that Home Minister Rana Sanaullah had also asked the PTI leaders to postpone their rally as Imran Khan’s life is in danger.

