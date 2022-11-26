Politics
Constitution Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils four initiatives under the e-court project; know them here | India News
New Delhi: On the occasion of Constitution Day in the nation’s capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday November 26, 2022 unveiled a number of new initiatives under the e-court project. The Prime Minister launched several initiatives, including the S3WaaS websites, the JustIS 2.0 mobile application, the digital court and the virtual justice clock. According to an official press release, the day has been observed as Constitution Day since 2015 to honor the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949. The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judicial system thanks to the activation of ICT. courts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS Mobile App 2.0, Digital Courts, S3WASS Websites for District Courts on #ConstitutionDay2022in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/lDnDldynuK
ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022
4 initiatives within the framework of the e-court project
Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to present vital statistics of the Court level justice delivery system giving details of cases instituted, cases disposed and case pending on a day/week/month basis at Court level. of the Court. The effort is to make the operation of the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the progress of cases by the court.
The public can access the Virtual Clock of Justice from any judicial facility on the District Court’s website,” the statement read.
JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool made available to court officers for efficient court and case management by monitoring the waiting and disposal of not only his court but also individual judges working under them. This application is also made available to High Court and Supreme Court Judges who can now monitor the pending and elimination of all States and Districts under their jurisdiction.
Also Read: Constitution Day 2022: Top 10 Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes on Religion, Freedom
The Digital Court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digital form to enable the transition to paperless courts. The S3WaaS website is a framework for generating, configuring, deploying and managing websites for publishing specific information and services related to district justice.
S3WaaS is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate secure, scalable and Sugamya (accessible) websites. It is multilingual, citizen friendly and divyang friendly.
PM Modis’ Tribute to Constitution Day
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the creators of India’s Constitution and reiterated commitment to realizing their vision. their vision for our nation,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet attached to a short one-minute video. The video shared by Prime Minister Modi’s official handle gave a quick overview of twenty-two chapters of the Constitution.
(With contributions from the agency)
