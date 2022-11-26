Jokowi in front of volunteers says Indonesian economy can grow by 5.72%





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has said that the economies of countries around the world are currently struggling to the point of almost recession. Nevertheless, he claimed that Indonesia could still grow by 5.72% in the third quarter of 2022. “Everything is difficult in other countries. The world is now very difficult. The prices of everything have doubled, 50%. But our country can control it well,” Jokowi said at the “United Archipelago” volunteer event. at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Saturday (26/11/2022). “Major countries are currently in recession. Our country can still grow by 5.72% in the third quarter,” he said. Jokowi said that under his leadership, Indonesia could control the prices of basic necessities in society. He also revealed that in other countries, the price of basic necessities had doubled. “Now you can see, in other countries it is now difficult all over the world, now it is very difficult, the prices have doubled by 50% but in our country we can control it well. We we can control it well,” he explained. . However, he still asked all parties to be aware of the potential for a recession. Because the global recession is still ongoing and difficult to predict. “Be careful, we all remain vigilant, we still have to be careful, alert and careful, because the global recession is difficult to calculate, predictable, so we are all working hard, we are careful, we have to keep doing everything,” says Jokowi. **Liputan6.com and BAZNAS are working together to strengthen solidarity by inviting the people of Indonesia to donate for the victims of the Cianjur earthquake by transferring to the account: 1. BSI 900.0055.740 in the name of BAZNAS (National Amil Zakat Agency)2. BCA 686.073.7777 in the name of BAZNAS (National Amil Zakat Agency)

President Joko Widodo attended a music concert organized by Sapulidi volunteers in Surabaya, East Java. Jokowi reminded the volunteers not to think about the 2024 elections, as it is still a long way off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5136711/jokowi-di-depan-relawan-sebut-ekonomi-indonesia-bisa-tumbuh-572-persen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos