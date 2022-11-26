Erdogan determined to be the best in defense industries – Middle East Monitor





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that his government will continue its efforts to ensure that Turkey is among the best in the world in the field of defense industries. This came in a speech Erdogan gave on Friday at the inauguration ceremony at the Istanbul Shipyard of the MILGEM corvettes made by Turkiye for the Pakistan Navy. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the inauguration ceremony of the Khaibar officialthe third of the four ships of the MILGEM project. Erdogan pointed out that the MILGEM project is one of the most important cooperation projects culminating Turkey’s relations with Pakistan in defense industries. The Turkish President noted that 2022 coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between his country and Pakistan. READ: Turkiye in talks with Qatar for up to $10 billion in funding Erdogan said: “Pakistan and Turkey have a historic and special relationship. An enduring and deeply rooted friendship has stood the test of time and is firmly based on the pillars of trust, deep respect and mutual support based on principles”. “The same thing manifests itself in our military collaborationsas evidenced by the construction of MILGEM corvettes for the Pakistan Navy,” he added. The Turkish president also revealed that his country plans to hand over the fourth and final ship to Pakistan in February 2025. Erdogan stressed that his country is determined to pursue its strategy to root out terrorism from its source: “No matter who the terrorists get along with, Turkey will always hold them accountable for every drop of blood they shed.” READ: Turkey, Russia discuss escalation in northern Syria

