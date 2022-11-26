Trump’s latest dinner guest: Nick Fuentes, white supremacist





In a statement that did not name Mr. Trump but was released in response to the Fuentes dinner, Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said: We strongly condemn the virulent anti-Semitism of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, and call on all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet with them.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, condemned Mr. Trump’s meeting with Mr. Fuentes.

Nick Fuentes is one of the nation’s most prominent and unrepentant anti-Semites, Greenblatt said in a brief interview. He is a vicious zealot and known Holocaust denier who has been condemned by figures from both political parties here including the RJC

Mr. Greenblatt added that the idea of ​​Mr. Trump or any serious candidate for higher office meeting him and validating him by sharing a meal and hanging out is appalling. And really, you can’t say that you stand against hate and break bread with enemies. It’s so simple.

Mr Fuentes, who attended the bloody far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, is best known for leading a white nationalist youth organization known as America First, whose adherents call themselves the Groypers or the Groyper Army. Following Mr. Trump’s defeat in 2020, Mr. Fuentes and the grocers were involved in a series of public events supporting the former president.

At a so-called Stop the Steal rally in Washington in November 2020, Mr. Fuentes urged his supporters to storm all state capitals until January 20, 2021, until President Trump be invested for four more years. The following month, at a similar event, Mr. Fuentes led a crowd in chanting Destroy the GOP and urged people not to vote in the Georgia Senate election runoff in January 2021.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Fuentes led a large group of grocers to the Capitol where they gathered outside in support of Mr. Trump. The next day, Mr. Fuentes wrote on Twitter that the assault on the Capitol was awesome and that I won’t pretend it wasn’t.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/25/us/politics/trump-nick-fuentes-dinner.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos