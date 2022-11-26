‘I am the target, not the people’: Imran Khan says he is taking precautionary measures





ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN – JULY 26: Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Justice Movement Imran Khan addresses the nation after the announcement of general election results in Islamabad, Pakistan on July 26, 2018. ( Photo by Muhhamad Reza/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday he knew he was still a target of possible attack after surviving an assassination attempt earlier this month, adding that would take all precautionary measures in this regard.

After continuing for an entire month, the long march led by Imran Khan will gather in the Rehmanabad area of ​​Rawalpindi on Saturday (today) to reach its ‘logical conclusion’.

In an interview with a private television channel, Imran Khan said: “I am the target, not the people. It’s not like a bomb is going to go off. They want to target me. So I take precautions Inshallah, and I’m not worried.

Imran Khan who is still recovering at Zaman Park, Lahore – Khan’s residence – said he will go to Rawalpindi for the nation and he thinks the nation will come out for him.

On the issue of appointing an army chief of his choice, Imran Khan said he never thought of appointing his own army chief, adding that appointees should be on merit.

“Merit is what strengthens institutions,” he added.

He said it was the government that made the army chief controversial.

“I believe they made the army chief controversial because they took the position that they like this man.

Mocking the Sharif family, Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif had no right to choose the army chief because he is a fugitive and a convict, and neither did Shehbaz Sharif because his sons were on about to be convicted in a 16 billion rupee FIA ​​case.

Imran Khan said it all comes down to the elections. He said the country needed elections.

“If you want to fix the country, you need elections. If you want to stimulate the economy, it will not happen without political stability.

He said he fears the economy is in everyone’s hands because of the direction the government is taking for the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/i-am-the-target-not-the-people-imran-khan-says-he-is-taking-precautionary-measures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos