Jokowi involves the figure of a presidential candidate supported when the archipelago unites: his hair is all white
RADARSOLO.ID – Jokowi Downstream Volunteers (ABJ) President Michael Umbas revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had given implicit instructions regarding the leader candidate he would support in the 2024 presidential election. was seen during the Nusantara Bersatu event at Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium, Jakarta on Saturday (11/26).
“President Jokowi implicitly said that the choice of a presidential candidate of 2024 is based on criteria of body or physical appearance. Namely, those who have wrinkles on their faces and white hair are leaders who think of the people,” said Michael, who accompanied Jokowi at the big event.
According to him, from the analogy of the criteria for the leaders that Jokowi conveyed in his speech, it implies that based on the composition of the names of the presidential candidates circulating in the public at that time, they refer to the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo.
“Well, he can’t say the name. But the criterion, that white hair happens to be the same as Ganjar. Unless another candidate comes forward with white hair,” he said.
He believes that Jokowi is more likely to make analogies and parables because so far the political dynamics of the 2024 presidential candidate are still very fluid.
“Pak Jokowi, in his solo style, likes to use parables and analogies, but actually has strong substance, including the issue of white hair and a wrinkled face,” he said.
He also pointed out that Jokowi’s supporters would in fact remain loyal to awaiting instructions. Included in determining political attitudes in the leadership relay in 2024.
“Jokowi supporters are loyal to expecting directions or instructions from the president for national leadership in the future,” he said.
Furthermore, Michael said the United Nusantara event, organized by a combination of Jokowi volunteers from various elements, became a cure for his supporters’ longing for the president.
“The GBK United Archipelago event, which was attended by thousands of mass Jokowi supporters today, at the same time proves that President Jokowi is still loved and has fanatical supporters all over Indonesia,” did he declare.
Earlier, Jokowi said that people should be careful when looking for leaders for the 2024 presidential election. Besides choosing leaders who think of the people.
“In looking for future leaders, what kind of leaders are we looking for? Be careful, I will be careful, choose leaders carefully, choose leaders who understand how people feel,” Jokowi said during his welcome speech.
He reminded the audience to look for a leader who does not just lead Indonesia from sitting comfortably in the palace. But leaders who are happy and ready to come down, and who want to feel the sweat of the people.
He also said that people-thinking leaders can also be seen from their appearance or facial features, such as having lots of wrinkles and white hair.
“You can see a lot of wrinkles on his face because he thinks of people, there are also those who think of people until their hair is all white. Being a leader who thinks of people shows in his appearance “, did he declare.
He then said half-jokingly, “If his face is clean, there are no wrinkles on his face, be careful,” Jokowi said. (enter/really)
