India strides forward strong, proud of its diversity: PM Modi

New Delhi: India is moving forward with full force and proud of its diversity, defying any initial apprehension about its stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during Constitution Day celebrations on Saturday.

Attributing this success to the Constitution, he said that the spirit of the Constitution is the spirit of India, which was the mother of democracy in the world, and added: “In modern times, the Constitution embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation.

The Prime Minister said he was happy that as a mother of democracy, the country is reinforcing the ideals of the Constitution and pro-people policies are empowering the poor and women of the country.

He said laws are being made easier and accessible to ordinary citizens and the judiciary is taking many steps to ensure timely justice.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time of duty to the country. Be it individuals or institutions, our responsibilities are our first priority,” the Prime Minister remarked. He said that by following the path of kartavya, the country can reach new heights of development.

The Prime Minister said that in a week India will assume the G20 presidency, and stressed the need to promote India’s prestige and reputation in the world as a team. It is our collective responsibility,” he added. India’s identity as the mother of democracy needs to be further enhanced.”

Highlighting the youth-centric spirit, the prime minister said the constitution is known for its openness, futurism and modern vision. He recognized the role and contribution of youth power in all aspects of India’s growth story.

Modi said: We the people are a call, a trust and an oath. This spirit of the constitution is the spirit of India, which has been the mother of democracy in the world,” he said.

He said that I hope this Constitution Day will give more energy to our resolutions in this direction.”