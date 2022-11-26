Connect with us

Politics

India strides forward strong, proud of its diversity: PM Modi

Published

48 seconds ago

on

By

 


New Delhi: India is moving forward with full force and proud of its diversity, defying any initial apprehension about its stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during Constitution Day celebrations on Saturday.

Attributing this success to the Constitution, he said that the spirit of the Constitution is the spirit of India, which was the mother of democracy in the world, and added: “In modern times, the Constitution embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation.

The Prime Minister said he was happy that as a mother of democracy, the country is reinforcing the ideals of the Constitution and pro-people policies are empowering the poor and women of the country.

He said laws are being made easier and accessible to ordinary citizens and the judiciary is taking many steps to ensure timely justice.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time of duty to the country. Be it individuals or institutions, our responsibilities are our first priority,” the Prime Minister remarked. He said that by following the path of kartavya, the country can reach new heights of development.

The Prime Minister said that in a week India will assume the G20 presidency, and stressed the need to promote India’s prestige and reputation in the world as a team. It is our collective responsibility,” he added. India’s identity as the mother of democracy needs to be further enhanced.”

Highlighting the youth-centric spirit, the prime minister said the constitution is known for its openness, futurism and modern vision. He recognized the role and contribution of youth power in all aspects of India’s growth story.

Modi said: We the people are a call, a trust and an oath. This spirit of the constitution is the spirit of India, which has been the mother of democracy in the world,” he said.

He said that I hope this Constitution Day will give more energy to our resolutions in this direction.”

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/india-moving-ahead-with-force-taking-pride-in-diversity-pm-modi-11669450385317.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: