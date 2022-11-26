JIT investigating Imran Khan assassination attempt ceases to operate after his head is suspended





Imran Khan. File | Photo credit: AP

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with investigating the Nov. 3 shooting attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ceased work after its leader was suspended, a source said. senior police official on November 26.

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was shot in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad region, where he was leading the march against the government to demand early elections.

He blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer for plotting to assassinate him.

Fact check: Old photos falsely linked to gun attack on Imran Khan

“The JIT investigating the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s life is no longer functional after the Federal Service Tribunal cleared the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the Lahore Police Chief, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, who is its (JIT) chief,” a senior officer said. of Punjab Police told PTI on Saturday.

There had been a struggle between the Shehbaz Sharif government and the administration of Punjab where Mr Khan’s PTI is in power in coalition with the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) over the appointment of Mr Dogar as head of the Lahore Police.

The officer said Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will soon appoint the new JIT leader in case the law does not provide for retaining Mr. Dogar as JIT leader.

He further said that the JIT under the leadership of Mr. Dogar recorded the statements of around 800 police officers and PTI workers who were present in the vicinity of Mr. Khan when the attack on him took place.

He said JIT also interviewed arrested suspect Muhammad Naveed, who insisted he acted alone. Mr Khan underwent surgery for gunshot wounds at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore owned by his charity and moved to Zaman Park Residence in Lahore.

Punjab police had registered the FIR in connection with the attempted assassination of Mr Khan, but did not mention the “high profile suspects”. including senior ISI official Khan held responsible for the attack.

Mr Khan dismissed the FIR, saying without naming Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah and the head of the ISI’s counter-intelligence wing, Major General Faisal in the FIR, that c is a simple “garbage can”.

Punjab Police said they caught Naveed at the crime scene and confessed to his crime. Naveed in his confessional statement said he wanted to kill Mr. Khan as music was being played during Azan time during his long walk.

Indirectly blaming the powerful military establishment, Mr Khan said: “I wonder if as a former Prime Minister of Pakistan I cannot register an FIR in relation to the attack on me and other workers. from the PTI, what will happen to the common man.” He claimed that Naveed was a trained shooter and that another shooter had opened fire on him from another direction.

