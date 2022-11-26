Agree with Donald Trump who does not tweet, banning it on Twitter serious mistake: Elon Musk





It’s been a few days since Donald Trump’s Twitter account was restored, but the former US president, who was once extremely active on the platform, has yet to tweet anything.

However, that doesn’t seem to bother Elon Musk. Twitter’s new boss says reinstating former President Trump’s account is more about correcting a serious mistake on Twitter’s part.

“I’m okay with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter corrected a serious mistake by banning his account, despite no violation of law or terms of service.)”, Musk wrote in response to one of the tweets.

He further mentioned that it had nothing to do with his own political opinion. As a reminder, I was a major supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and voted (reluctantly) for Biden over Trump,” he insisted.

Elon Musk was responding to a post from author Tim Young, who tagged the new Twitter boss, and wrote: It’s been a week since @elonmusk brought Trump back…and without him tweeting once. .. The left can’t handle this. (sic)”

Deplatforming a sitting president has undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Last week, Musk conducted a poll via his Twitter account – “Reinstate Former President Trump” – where the majority of users voted for Donald Trump’s return. Following this, the former president’s Twitter account was reinstated.

Why isn’t Trump tweeting?

In 2017, Trump said he wouldn’t have become president without Twitter. Trump, who reveled in using Twitter as his mouthpiece, was followed by more than 88 million users. “Twitter is a wonderful thing for me, because I spread the word, I might not be here talking to you right now as president if I didn’t have an honest way to spread the word” , did he declare.

However, the social media platform banned him for his role in last year’s attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

Following this, Trump even launched his own social networking site Truth Social. Last month, when it was rumored that his account might be restored, he made it clear that he would not be returning to the popular platform but rather staying on his own network.

