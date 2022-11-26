President Jokowi shakes hands with Joe Biden and Xi Jinping as he bows his head





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Jokowi recounted his experience shaking hands with US President Joe Biden and President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali two weeks ago. According to Jokowi, he shook his head with a nod to show that the Indonesian nation has the same degree as developed countries. Jokowi recounted this while attending a gathering of United Archipelago Volunteers, at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), in Central Jakarta, on Saturday morning, November 26, 2022. “We have to be confident in our own abilities. We have to be confident and optimistic. We saw that yesterday at the G20, didn’t we? We are able to stand with our heads held high among the major countries of the world “, Jokowi said in his address. Ask volunteers to work hard and not complain Jokowi recounted while shaking hands with Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and the leaders of other European countries, himself did not lower his head. Jokowi even imitated his handshake which received a warm welcome from the volunteers present. “We must be confident and optimistic, able to stand tall with our heads held high, able to show that we are a great nation that really has the desire to become a developed country,” Jokowi said. To achieve these ideals, Jokowi asked his volunteers to have a never-give-up, often-complains attitude. Jokowi believes that with hard and tireless work, Indonesia will become a developed country. Signal of support to Ganjar Pranowo The head of the committee who is also the special staff of Jokowi, Aminuddin Ma’ruf, said that the number of volunteers who attended the event united archipelago reached 150,000 people. They came from a number of voluntary bodies of Jokowi scattered in various regions. Aminuddin said the volunteers would also read the archipelago treaty statement by representatives from each province. This statement was read because the volunteers wanted a command under the leadership of Jokowi towards Golden Indonesia 2045. Aminuddin said that there would be no statements of presidential or vice-presidential candidates to be carried by volunteers in the presidential (Pilpres) election of 2024. Even so, President Jokowi had given instructions for volunteers to choose a presidential candidate who had white hair and a face. full of wrinkles. The directive was greeted by volunteers shouting the name of the Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo. Also read: Jokowi’s remarks at United Archipelago event: Choose a presidential candidate with white hair and lots of facial wrinkles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1661334/presiden-jokowi-cerita-salaman-dengan-joe-biden-dan-xi-jinping-dengan-mengadahkan-kepala The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos