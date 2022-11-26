Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his running mate for 2024





Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he asked former President Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

The rapper, in a Twitter video posted Thursday night, said he mentioned campaigning during a recent meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, also tweeting a series of Ye 24 graphics.

I think the thing that disturbed Trump the most was that I asked him to be my vice president, Ye said in the Twitter post video. I think it was like lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.

Ye went on to say that Trump yelled at her during the meeting about a race.

When Trump started yelling at me at the table telling me I was going to lose, I mean, it worked for someone in the story before, Ye said in the video. I’m like wait, wait, wait, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.

The Hill has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The rap mogul made a long-running bid for the White House in 2020 but has been a former Trump supporter, meeting him in the Oval Office in 2018.

A day after the 2020 presidential election, the rapper tweeted a photo of himself in front of a US state map with the caption KANYE 2024.

In a September interview with ABC, Ye indicated that he has future political aspirations.

Yeah, absolutely, Ye told Linsey Davis Networks.

In his latest series of videos, Ye said he believed Trump should have released prisoners on January 6, 2021 when he had the chance.

Trump called the January 6 treatment of prisoners “very unfair” and called a rally just outside the DC prison in September to support them.

Prosecutors have charged hundreds of defendants in connection with the attack, including more than 275 people charged with assault or obstructing law enforcement.

