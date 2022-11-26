Imran Khan determined to address march despite death threats, says it’s watershed moment in country





Image source: AP Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday he was aware of the threat to his life but would still continue the march to Rawalpindi as planned as it is a defining moment for the country. Khan had been shot and wounded after being shot while addressing a public rally on November 3 in the city of Wazirabad in Punjab province. He said the protest by his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf, demanding new general elections, would be completely peaceful.

Going to Rawalpindi tomorrow as it is a decisive period in the country. We want to become a country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal dreamed of, Geo news channels quoted Khan as saying. The cricketer-turned-politician has once again demanded new elections which he says will save the country from default and political chaos. He claimed he would reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi.

The former prime minister said some elements wanted an altercation between him and the army. He added that he only had problems with certain black sheep within the army and not with the whole institution. On any prospect of dialogue with the government, he said: if they are not willing to hold early general elections, what is left to discuss? In the worst-case scenario, he said elections would be held next October, saying the masses would drive out the incumbent leaders with the power of their votes.

The Haqeeqi Azadi movement will not end today (26 November), but will continue until justice is served, he said. Khan said the two bullet wounds in his thigh were healing, but he had difficulty walking due to the third bullet puncturing his lower leg. He also acknowledged that he was still under threat and would take all precautionary measures.

The PTI Punjab chapter has finalized its preparations for the long march and scheduled two caravans to head separately to Rawalpindi. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi assured that foolproof security arrangements would be made for the march. On a delay in filing first information reports after an attack on him, Khan said Chief Minister Elahi and his son Moonis exerted maximum pressure, but police did not comply to be controlled by powerful neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Islamabad city administration cordoned off the red zone of the federal capital ahead of the protest march. Sea containers have been placed at Zero Point and Faizabad Interchange which connects Pindi and Islamabad. Police said Faizabad and Zero Point were barricaded to enter Islamabad from Murree Road. Entry to Islamabad has been partially blocked.

Interior Minister Rana Sanullah, at a press conference on Friday, warned there was a threat to Khan’s life and asked him to postpone his planned rally. There is no reason for the rally and he should not go as there is a threat to his life, Sanaullah told media after chairing a meeting of senior police and other officials during which he discussed the issue of gathering security. I reviewed a meeting and all intelligence agencies alerted me that any terrorist group can take advantage of this march. There is a threat to Imran himself, he said.

(With PTI entries)

