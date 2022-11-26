Is America’s billionaire craze finally coming to an end?





It’s long been clear that Elon Musk is a jerk, at least to those who want to see him. Long before the Tesla CEO overpaid for Twitter in the midst of a tantrum, there was a chorus of mostly ignored people pointing out, repeatedly, that Musk’s mental maturity seemed to have stalled around sixth grade. There was the time he floated an “ingenious” idea for tunnel transportation, only for people to point out that the subway has been around for over a century. Or the time he tried to push a pointless and overly complicated plan to rescue a group of Thai children trapped in a cave. Or the time shortly after that, still angry at being fired, he falsely accused the man who actually saved the children of being a paedophile. Or the time he acted like a jerk on Joe Rogan’s podcast as Tesla stock plunged. Or the time he named his actual child X A-12.

There are infinitely more examples. (His childhood feud with rapper Azealia Banks is a personal favorite.) Yet no matter how often Musk showed his ass in public, the damage to his reputation was fleeting. The business and tech press would be surprised by his stupid behavior, but within 48 to 72 hours all was forgotten and Musk was back to being covered as if he was a genius, even an eccentric.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to his Standing Room Only newsletter.

Such is the power of American billionaire mythology. The craze for our richest capitalists is linked to the illusion that the United States is a meritocracy, but goes even beyond that in many respects. The idea that being very rich must also mean that you are brilliant pervades our society, justifying both ridiculously low taxes on the wealthiest Americans and the undue influence they wield over our political system. It’s a social fiction that dates back to the Golden Age and covered the intellectual deficits of many famous Americans. (Henry Ford springs to mind.) But that’s taken a lot more juice over the past few decades, as the new class of tech billionaires, starting with Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Apple’s Steve Jobs, has forged the image of the singular brain which, with little education and limited resources, remakes the world thanks to the power of their intelligence.

This assumption that wealth equals brains has so permeated our society that it is sometimes hard to see how pervasive it is. But the last two years and in fact just the last two months have really done a number on the belief that having a big bank account kind of inoculates you to be an idiot. Watching Musk devastate Twitter, for no apparent reason beyond his desire to impress the internet’s biggest losers, was a wake-up call. It’s hard to imagine there will be the same massive oblivion of who Musk really is that we’ve seen after all of his previous public facets.

But it’s not just Musk. The same process unfolds for the bachelor who has benefited more than any other from the myth that money means you’re smart: Donald Trump.

For those of us who have always thought of Trump as a dingleberry, it may not seem obvious how much he was really spurred on by the widespread assumption that wealth is tied to inherent intelligence. Trump has rubbed shoulders with this for decades. The whole premise of his reality show, “The Apprentice,” was that he was some kind of business savvy. As with Musk, Trump’s rude and idiotic behavior, such as pushing the “birther” conspiracy theory about Barack Obama, has been largely ignored as quirkiness instead of idiocy.

In 2016, an awfully large number of people may have thought it was OK to vote for Trump because his wealth must mean he’s smarter than he looks. When I went to the Republican National Convention in 2016, one delegate after another insisted to me that there must be an ocean of smarts beneath that dumb exterior, and pointed to his real estate empire as proof. Years later, it became clear that his wealth had been bequeathed to him by others, and his main achievement was to piss off most of it.

This was on top of a record of public silliness that culminated when he publicly suggested that doctors had overlooked the possibility that injecting bleach into the human body could cure COVID-19. In Dunning-Kruger fashion, Trump then congratulated himself on knowing more than the entire medical establishment, thanks to that insight.

Trump lost the 2020 election for a number of reasons, but we can’t ignore the strong possibility that four years of his outbursts disillusioned a number of his 2016 voters with claims about his supposedly superior mental acumen. Still, the idea that Trump is a political sage beneath the saucy exterior continues to have a remarkable hold on the GOP imagination. The expectation that the 2022 midterms would be a ‘red tsunami’ was largely based on trust that the Trump-endorsed gallery of QAnoners, snake oil salesmen and bumbleheads had also been anointed with sauce. secret that only he, in his infinite wisdom, could perceive or understand. These candidates ended up losing an average of about five percentage points more than other non-cursed Republicans with Trump’s blessing. Now, the GOP establishment is grappling with the same doubts that plague the tech press around Musk: Is it possible that this guy’s success is more a matter of luck and privilege than common sense?

(To be clear, I don’t think Trump is a total jerk. He’s a shrewd criminal with some cunning. He’s just bad at all the things his defenders wanted him to believe he was good at: business, governance , literacy.)

Two examples, even as big as these, don’t trend. But there is another big sign that American faith in the galactic intelligence of our wealthiest people is being shaken: the dawning realization that many people have exploited this mythology for the purposes of pure old fraud.

In the past two weeks, we have seen both former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison and the total implosion of the career of Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of the exchange of FTX cryptocurrency. Either way, it should have been obvious that what they were selling to investors was pure nonsense. Holmes’ alleged blood test technology has shown multiple signs of being a work of smoke and mirrors, and many sane people have called the cryptocurrency a scam from the very beginning. Whichever way you slice it, a heavy dose of skepticism was warranted either way.

But Holmes and Bankman-Fried managed to dispel others’ doubts by tapping into the cult of the billionaire genius. The two expertly played on stereotypes to bamboozle investors. Holmes literally modeled his appearance and demeanor on Steve Jobs, which was such an odd thing to do that it only reinforced his image as a quirky mastermind. Bankman-Fried presented himself as a relentless workaholic who slept in the office. Both images are meant to suggest a person too focused on changing the world to care about their personal appearance. In reality, these personalities were as carefully cultivated as Kim Kardashian’s, and they were very effective in convincing gullible people to part with their money.

Now that these two have been exposed, however, many more people are asking hard questions about whether Silicon Valley’s “grit culture” is a farce, akin to the illusion of Trump’s commercial acuity built into the editing bay of “The Apprentice.” “Holmes and Bankman-Fried might have been considered outliers a few years ago. is just a digital version of the Wizard of Oz, especially since another crypto crash seems to happen every two weeks.Even Gates and Jobs, who were unquestionably brilliant at developing and bringing innovative computer technology to market, lost some of their luster. Jobs, of course, died of cancer after convincing himself that he knew better than the doctors how to treat it. Gates, meanwhile, blew up his marriage by acting like a garden variety jerk. Even really smart people can be stupid sometimes. More importantly, a group of people who tricked everyone into thinking they’re geniuses are finally revealed as the imposters they have always been.

