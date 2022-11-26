Imran Khan leaves for Pindi to lead a long march





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan left for Pindi from his residence in Lahore to lead the long march.

Prior to his departure, strict security measures were taken at his Zaman Park residence.

The PTI Chairman flew to Rawalpindi from Lahore. He is ready to lead the long march to Rawalpindi.

Earlier, the former prime minister said he was desperate to join the long march of PTI as he was no longer afraid of life.

“I have been threatened with death since the day I joined politics. I am going to Rawalpindi to send the message to the people concerned that the nation is now awake and let them go free,” he said during a interview with a media based in Great Britain.

Imran Khan said his wife learned from the media that he had been attacked with a gun. “She assumed I was fine, but in fact I was shot three times. It was almost impossible to survive the assassination attempt, but luckily I escaped the bombing with life.

The head of the PTI said that those who hatched a plot to assassinate him [Imran Khan] were in key positions.

He claimed the Wazirabad attack was not the first as his helicopter had to make an emergency landing in flooded areas and the pilot told him there was something fishy with fuel.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said he had no problem with the snap elections as their popularity was increasing day by day.

He was of the view that he could not sever relations with the United States just because of a regime change plot, saying he had always valued Pakistan-US relations.

On the other hand, the police advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to wear a bulletproof vest for the rally and keep his movement a secret.

According to the notification sent by the police to the management of the PTI, it was said in the letter that the instructions of the police should be ensured for the safety of the VIPs.

Rawalpindi Police further suggested that a bulletproof rostrum be set up for the former prime minister and that he wear a bulletproof vest. Imran Khan was also advised not to get out of his car in a public place.

