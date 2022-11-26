Politics
Jokowi volunteers declare ”Manut Jokowi 2024”
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Representatives of young volunteers Joko Widodo declared “Manut 2024 Jokowiin the middle of the event United Archipelago Movement which took place at Bung Karno Main Stadium (GBK) on Saturday (26/11/2022).
The statement was delivered by representatives of the United Indonesia Movement volunteers from 37 provinces in the country.
“We Jokowi volunteers are united in the United Archipelago Movement, together with President Jokowi, we pledge to form a strong line, guarding Golden Indonesia 2045, an advanced Indonesia,” the volunteer representative said.
Read also: PHOTO NEWS: Jokowi meets thousands of Indonesian volunteers at GBK
“2024 Manut Jokowi. 2024 Manut Jokowi. 2024 Manut Jokowi,” continued the volunteer representative, warmly welcomed by all the volunteers present.
Meanwhile, before confirming the statement, the volunteer representatives revealed six points of reasons for continuing to support Jokowi.
According to them, for eight years, President Jokowi has materialized the development from upstream to downstream.
Furthermore, Jokowi is considered to have succeeded in increasing human resource development, infrastructure and economic growth.
The volunteers admit that the developments made today are not only for the current generation, but also for the golden generation in 2045.
“Today, we are gathered here as witnesses to give evidence and make a promise. One, with President Jokowi, is ensuring that the development of human resources does not stop. The quality of the people Indonesian economy, which has soared, will continue to be strengthened as making the demographic bonus not just a theory but a real driver of the economy,” the volunteer representative said.
Second, with President Jokowi, the volunteers are determined to pursue equitable development.
Among other things, by maintaining the pillars of infrastructure that have now been established from Aceh to Papua, they will remain strong to support the people’s economy around every corner.
The volunteers promise that there will be no inequality, but prosperity for the community.
Also read: Jokowi: Not because of political interests, government programs are not pursued
“Thirdly, with President Jokowi keeping Indonesia resilient after the pandemic, the economy has grown and health problems have been overcome. Two great capitals to achieve sustainable development and increase economic growth,” the representative said. volunteers.
“Four, together with President Jokowi, are encouraging the potential of the country’s youth. Youth participation is the key to building the country, not only working for industrialization, but being able to build their own industry, d ‘absorb labor and empower their compatriots,'” they continued.
Lima, together with President Jokowi, the volunteers will strengthen Indonesia’s position globally.
Because the presidency of the G20 took place successfully. In addition, the current ASEAN Presidency is held by Indonesia.
“The hope for the revival of the world has been entrusted to us. This country no longer rows between two rocks, but has become a world captain, crossing the currents of uncertainty towards peace, the resolution of pandemics and climate change, a sustainable economy, and the development of the digital economy,” the volunteer representative said.
“Six, together with President Jokowi, we realize the capital of the archipelago as the future civilization of the nation, where the government can get closer to the people and recover the economy faster, by building a new Indonesian civilization, without differences or economic inequalities as a barrier,” they added.
(Author Dian Erika Nugraheny | Publisher Ihsanuddin)
