Best books of 2022: From our stable

Back home: The Path to Prosperity in a Post-Global World

by Rana Foroohar, Crown 20 The globalization of the last 50 years is moribund and we are entering a new era of economic localization. That’s what the FT’s global business columnist argues in Back home, as she explores the challenges and possibilities of a new era. Simon: The Man, the Books, the Movies: A Guide to the 21st Century

by Barry Forshaw, Oldcastle Books 12.99 Mystery expert and writer FT Barry Forshaw examines the life and work of Georges Simenon, the greatest French novelist of our time according to André Gide, and the most successful author of detective novels in a language other than English. ‘English. In the street: Intermediate Architecture

by Edwin Heathcote, Editions Heni 34.99 Through history, photography and personal reflection, the FT’s architecture and design critic examines the cultural impact of public architecture and its ability to define the city. The Cocktail Edit: Everything you need to know about how to make all the drinks that matter

by Alice Lascelles, Quadrille Editions Ltd. 16.99 A guide to cocktails from Alice Lascelles, Editor-in-Chief and Editor-in-Chief of HTSI, covering all the classics plus a host of important and creative variations. The downfall of Boris Johnson: The full story

by Sebastien Payne, Macmillan 22 This summer saw the eventual capitulation of Boris Johnson. FT Whitehall editor Sebastian Payne tells the inside story, tracing the crescendo of scandals that led to a Prime Minister’s resignation, from Partygate to the Chris Pincher controversy. How Charts Work: Understand and explain data with confidence

How Charts Work: Understand and explain data with confidence

by Alan Smith, FT Edition 16.99 Data doesn't have to be boring. But charts, graphs and charts are too often poorly presented. FT's head of visual and data journalism explains the secrets to making data accessible and engaging. More books by FT writers published in 2022 can be found in our Overview of summer books <> Books of the year 2022 All this week, FT writers and critics are sharing their favourites. Some highlights are: Monday: Business by Andrew Hill

Tuesday: Environment by Pilita Clark

Wednesday: Economics by Martin Wolf

Thursday: Fiction by Laura Battle

Friday: Politics by Gideon Rachman

Saturday: Choice of critics > Join our online book group on Facebook at Cafe FT Books

