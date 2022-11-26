Narendra Modi to join Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court today | India is blooming





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court on November 26 at 10 a.m.

The day has been celebrated as Constitution Day since 2015, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. During the programme, the Prime Minister will launch various new initiatives under the e-court project. The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judicial system through the activation of court ICT. Initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include the Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS 2.0 mobile application, Digital Court and S3WaaS websites. Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to present vital statistics of the Court-level justice delivery system giving details of cases instituted, cases disposed and pending cases on a day/day basis. week/month at Court level. The effort is to make the operation of the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the progress of cases by the court. The public can access the virtual clock of justice from any court facility on the district court’s website. JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to bailiffs for efficient court and case management by monitoring the waiting and removal of not only his court but also individual judges working under them. This application is also made available to High Court and Supreme Court Judges who can now monitor the pending and elimination of all States and Districts under their jurisdiction. The Digital Court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digital form to enable the transition to paperless courts. S3WaaS websites are a framework for generating, configuring, deploying and managing websites for publishing specific information and services related to district justice. S3WaaS is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate secure, scalable and Sugamya (accessible) websites. It is multilingual, citizen friendly and divyang friendly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiablooms.com/news-details/N/85741/narendra-modi-to-participate-in-constitution-day-celebrations-in-supreme-court-today.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos