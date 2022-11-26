China shows that a zero-Covid policy fails. It is now the biggest threat to the global economy





As hard as it may be to remember now, just over a year ago there were people in Britain who were still advocating a zero Covid strategy not of reducing infections to levels manageable, but seeking to eliminate every last case through constant mass testing. and the regular incarceration of the population. It should have been obvious back then where this would lead, but for those who prefer to wait for solid, real evidence, they can see what is happening in China right now. Virtually alone among countries, China has never given up on its dream of eliminating Covid, with the result this week that more lockdowns were announced. Six million people in the township city of Guangzhou in the old parlance, just 100 miles from Hong Kong, have been ordered to stay at home. Unless the country quickly changes course, there will be a lot more to come. China’s recorded covid cases, at around 30,000 a day, are higher than they have been at any time during the pandemic. Zero-Covid might have briefly seemed smart, like in New Years 2021 when many Western countries tried and failed to control Covid with late lockdowns, but the Chinese were allowed to celebrate the festival in an almost normal way. But that quickly faded once the West was vaccinated and the inevitable epidemics continued to occur in China. It didn’t help that Chinese vaccines were significantly inferior to those developed in the West. In his obsessive attempt to show his superiority over Western countries in handling a pandemic, Xi Jinping condemned his country to relive 2020 for eternity. If this policy continues, China will never return to normality. The world has had huge success in eliminating the smallpox virus, but eliminating an endemic coronavirus like SARS-CoV-2 is pointless, just ask the staff who worked for years at the deceased British cold research laboratory. Regardless of Ukraine, regardless of gas shortages, Xi’s stubbornness becomes the biggest threat to the global economy. For years, global economic growth has been driven by China, but not anymore. Guangzhou is a major producer of silicon chips, the shortage of which has already nearly brought the auto industry to its knees. Having weaned ourselves off Russian gas, we will then have to start thinking about how we can live without electronics and other Chinese goods, if our importers are not to see their supply chains regularly broken by repeated shutdowns. . But could zero-Covid spell the end of Xi Jinping himself? It takes a lot to persuade the Chinese to revolt, there is too much to lose, too little support. Yet this week Guangzhou has seen crowds take to the streets, overturn cars, throw objects at police and chant for more tests. At the height of Covid in Britain, Professor Neil Fergusson and a few other scientists said they were impressed by how the British public had come to terms with serious restrictions on their freedoms much more easily than they could have imagined. . In short, it was as if the whole world became Chinese that authoritarianism prevailed over freedom, and in particular freedom of expression. But with the Chinese population undermined by a zero Covid policy now in its third year, the tables have turned. Authoritarian public health policies have not just proven ineffective, the Chinese people are responding with a rare mass defiance.

