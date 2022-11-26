Imran Khan reaches Rawalpindi to lead a long march





RAWALPINDI: President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Rawalpindi from Lahore to lead the long march.

The PTI secured permission for its public rally in the garrison town on Friday but changed the venue from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road.

The former prime minister landed at Nur Khan air base in a chartered plane from Lahore. Imran Khan will appear in public for the first time after being injured in a gun attack.

!#___ pic.twitter.com/nZ4SNHfm12

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 26, 2022

According to Khan, he will reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi today.

Convoys of workers and supporters of PTI leaders are heading to Rawalpindi on Saturday for the “highlight” of the Haqeeqi Azadi march.

Road for tomorrow’s historic day. We will be in Rehmanabad! #___ pic.twitter.com/NouAojQmRH

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 25, 2022

The Rawalpindi administration has made ironclad security arrangements for the PTI public meeting. More than 8,000 police officers were deployed to ensure the safety of PTI workers and leaders during the public gathering.

A traffic diversion plan announced

Islamabad Police have released a traffic map for the capital following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) power show in Rawalpindi today.

Islamabad Police shared the traffic plan from their Twitter account with a spokesperson saying a diversion had been put in place in Faizabad for those traveling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi via Murree Road.

According to the capital police, commuters can use Old Airport Road and Stadium Road to enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi. In Islamabad, Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk are closed for entry into the red zone.

Traffic Alert 08:30#ICTP #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/8kFUvEqFj0

Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) November 26, 2022

However, alternate routes of Margalla Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk could be used for travel.

Faizabad Under the bridge for Islamabad, the highway is open while all its loops are closed for IJP Road, Murree Road and Rawalpindi.

“Imran Khan will conclude the Rawalpindi march in broad daylight”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that Imran Khan was ready to conclude the Rawalpindi march in broad daylight.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in an interview with ARY News 11th Hour, said the Rawalpindi march would be a historic political rally. He said the party will follow Imran Khan’s orders.

He said Imran Khan was ready to conclude the march in daylight after witnessing the security measures. Qureshi has confirmed that Imran Khan will participate in the Haqeeqi Azadi march.

Rana Sanaullah urges Imran to postpone Pindi march

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has advised former PTI Chairman Prime Minister Imran Khan to postpone his party’s long march in Rawalpindi on November 26 (Friday).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said all intelligence agencies had issued security threats against the party and its leader over the November 26 rally in Rawalpindi. Rana Sanaullah said extremist parties could carry out terrorist attacks on the long march of the PTI.

Security agencies have already issued a red alert in the city. Your own life is also at risk, the Home Secretary said.

I also ask PTI workers to refrain from participating in PTI [fitna] March, he said, adding that Imran Khan can only secure the election date by engaging with political parties, not through Rawalpindi.

Imran can only get election date through politicians

Sanaullah further said that if the former prime minister wants an election date, he should become a politician first.

Become a politician and meet your fellow politicians [] meet Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, he said, adding that Khan may even meet Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for the election date.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has urged Imran Khan to return to parliament so the country can move forward.

