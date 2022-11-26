Elon Musk says Twitter ban on Trump after Capitol attack was a ‘serious mistake’





WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s Twitter ban following the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters was a “serious mistake” that needed to be corrected, chief executive Elon said on Friday. Musk. , although he also said that incitement to violence would continue to be banned on Twitter.

“I’m okay with Trump not tweeting. What matters is that Twitter corrects a serious mistake by banning his account, despite no violation of law or terms of service,” Musk said. in a tweet. “Deplatforming a sitting president undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.”

Last week, Musk announced the reactivation of Trump’s account after a slim majority voted in a Twitter poll in favor of reinstating Trump, who however said he had no interest in returning to Twitter. He added that he would stick to his own social media site Truth Social, the app developed by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Republican Trump, who announced 10 days ago that he was running for re-election in 2024, was banned on January 8, 2021 from Twitter under its former owners.

At the time, Twitter said it had permanently suspended it due to the risk of further incitement to violence following the capitol storming. The results of the November 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden were being certified by lawmakers when the Capitol came under attack after weeks of false claims by Trump that he had won.

Trump repeatedly used Twitter and other sites to falsely claim there had been widespread voter fraud and urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill in Washington to protest.

The attack is being investigated by US prosecutors and a congressional committee.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday on Musk’s statement that Trump did not violate any of Twitter’s terms of service when his account was suspended.

Earlier on Friday, Musk tweeted that calling for violence or inciting violence on Twitter would result in a suspension, after saying Thursday that Twitter would grant a “blanket amnesty” to suspended accounts that had not broken the law. or have engaged in spamming.

Responding to a tweet, Musk said it was “very concerning” that Twitter had taken no action sooner to remove some accounts linked to the far-left Antifa movement. In response to another tweet asking if Musk considered the statement “trans people deserve to die” worthy of being suspended from the platform, the billionaire replied, “Absolutely.”

Change and chaos marked Musk’s first weeks as owner of Twitter. He fired senior executives and it was announced that senior security and privacy officials had resigned.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; edited by Denny Thomas, Katie Paul and Grant McCool

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

