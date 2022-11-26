Iffat, Ahmed’s heated exchange on Imran Khan goes viral





Actress Iffat Omar has angered many after her recent appearance on a local show, hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt. In the said show, Omar slammed former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, saying she would happily vote for PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

When Butt asked the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor about his aforementioned last statement, she replied, “What kind of question is that?” Adding, she remarked, “Who would vote for him [Imran Khan] after so many dramas? He destroyed the country. What has Imran Khan done in three and a half years? Have you ever seen Pakistan in such chaos?” Butt stepped in at this point and said, “Yes, we have [seen such chaos]. In the past 30 years, we have seen nothing but chaos.”

Omar then commented, “When others used to take a long walk, everyone was worried about the livelihoods of the citizens. This time [with PTI] four party workers would block the roads. There have been protests before but we haven’t seen those kinds of videos.” While Butt disagreed with Omar, the latter remained firm on his position.

Butt then questioned, “You believe Imran is the root of all evil.” Omar agreed. Jawani star Phir Nahi Aani added, “If I remove Imran Khan from Pakistan’s political scenario, do you think the country would be on the right track?” Omar replied, “Of course. If they are given the opportunity, then things will be better.” Butt joked, “Who are ‘they’?” Omar replied, “Seasoned politicians who have been in this business for years.”

Butt then shared, “These same politicians who never gave artists a single right for the last 30 or even 70 years? The same politicians who sold out the country any way they could?” Omar argued, “These are the same people who made this country and who will make it more prosperous.”

As the conversation turned into a screaming competition, the rest of the show cast tried to defuse the situation. It was then that Butt commented: “I don’t judge anyone on their political preferences; I respect Iffat as an artist. I always will. Everyone has the right to have a political position and I will always support it. idea that she has the same right.”

Many praised Butt for “running the show with dignity and grace”, while others called out Omar on his political stance. The actor, who is a harsh critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ruling party, shared that she was in deep pain after the former cricketer-turned-politician brought the country to its knees.

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

