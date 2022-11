Xi Jinping offers Kim Jong-un to cooperate for world peace

The Chinese president sent a letter to the North Korean leader at a time when tensions are palpable with the United States and South Korea.







The North Korean state agency KCNA reported on Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping has written to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un offering to cooperate and accelerate peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and beyond. of the world.

LChinese President Xi Jinping has written to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, offering to cooperate to accelerate world peace, the North Korean state agency KCNA reported on Saturday (November 26th). This letter comes at a time when tensions are at their height in the Korean peninsula, after a record series of missile tests by Pyongyang and when Soul, Washington and Tokyo have strengthened their military cooperation. Pyongyang notably launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18 which fell off the coast of Japan, and Kim Jong-un threatened the United States with a nuclear response if his country was attacked. The world, times and history are changing in unprecedented ways, Xi Jinping stressed in his response to a letter from Kim Jong-un, who had congratulated him on his historic reappointment as Party leader. Chinese Communist and the country in October. Faced with this new situation, I am ready, with you, to contribute positively [] accelerate peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the rest of the world, he continued. READ ALSOAtomic bomb: is a new Cuban crisis possible? Two allies against Westerners China is North Korea’s most important ally and trading partner, under severe UN sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programs. Following a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, China and Russia refused to join 14 countries, including the United States, India, France and the United Kingdom, which have condemns the firing of the Pyongyang ICBM on 18 November. In May, Beijing and Moscow vetoed a draft resolution presented by Washington to strengthen sanctions against North Korea. READ ALSOThese threats that nuclear power has posed to the world During an interview last week on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, US President Joe Biden asked Xi Jinping to clearly tell North Korea not to conduct a new nuclear test, as Soul and Washington claim. intention. It is certain that our diplomacy will endeavor to bring China to join the countries which condemn this publicly today and to use its influence to persuade North Korea, had then declared a senior American official.



