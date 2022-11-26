Trump law is old and tired, says own former national security adviser | american politics





John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, described former US presidents as old and tired and said the Republican Party was ready for a facelift.

Bolton is the latest former White House official to condemn Trump after Republicans underperformed in this month’s midterm elections, adding to a losing streak that has convinced some he now hurts rather than helps the party.

There are plenty of reasons to be against Trump’s candidacy, but the one I’m hearing now as I call around the country, talking to my supporters and others about what happened on the 8th November, is the number of people who just turned off Trump. in their brains, Bolton told the Guardian.

Even though they liked his style, liked his approach, liked his policies, liked everything about him, they don’t want to lose, and the fear is, given the November 8 results, that if he gets the nomination, not only will he would lose the general election, but he would drag a large number of Republican candidates with him.

Now 74, Bolton served as US Ambassador to the UN under President George W Bush in 2005-2006 and was a strong advocate for the war in Iraq. He became Trump’s national security adviser in 2018 only to be fired the following year, then penned a scathing brief that declared the president incompetent and unfit for office.

He now joins Trump Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former ally Chris Christie in a growing rebellion among elders who overtly or subtly argue that Trump has become a campaign liability.

They point out that Republicans lost the House of Representatives in 2018, the presidency and the Senate in 2020, and the Senate again in 2022, while securing a weaker-than-expected majority in the House. Paul Ryan, the most recent Republican Speaker of the House, blamed the Trump factor, telling ABC Newss This Week with George Stephanopoulos: I think it’s palpable right now. We are overtaking Trump, we are starting to win elections. We stay with Trump, we keep losing elections.

Trump announced his third straight run for the White House last week only to have his headaches compounded when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to lead the federal investigations into his attempts to reverse his defeat. 2020 election and the removal of classified documents. of the White House.

Yet the 76-year-old former president still enjoys fervent and significant support in the Republican base. Its power and influence were evident in the Republican primary elections where many of its anointed candidates prevailed over establishment figures such as Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Bolton acknowledged: There is no doubt that Trump’s endorsement in the primary can be invaluable to a GOP candidate. But relying on that endorsement or bragging about being Trump’s endorsed candidate is toxic in the general election. So if you really want to win an election, Trump is not the answer.

William F Buckley [the conservative author] once had a rule that in Republican primaries he supported the most conservative candidate capable of winning the general election and, according to that theory, Trump loses.

Bolton said he conducted his own poll that shows Trump’s base in the party has been slowly but steadily shrinking over the past two years.

He said: One question we asked was: do you want Trump or do you want a new face? I think in our last poll over 50% said they wanted a new face. It will only continue. Personally, I don’t think Biden will end up running on the Democratic side and that will have an impact as well.

Pence, Pompeo and Christie are among Trump’s potential challengers for the 2024 nomination, but the early frontrunner is Ron DeSantis, who sent a red tide in Florida when he was easily re-elected governor. DeSantis is a former Navy lawyer who served at Guantnamo Bay and in Iraq.

His foreign policy stances should sit well with Bolton and other foreign policy hawks. DeSantis condemned Bidens’ chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, expressed opposition to the Iran nuclear deal and took a tough line on China, Cuba and Venezuela. In 2019, he reminded his followers that he promised to be the most pro-Israel governor in America.

Bolton said he first met DeSantis before the latter ran for Congress in 2012. He noted that DeSantis’ roommate in Iraq was Adam Laxalt, who worked for Bolton in the Bush State Department and narrowly lost a Nevada Senate election earlier this month.

DeSantis had a very successful run as governor of Florida, he said. He was re-elected on November 8 with a large majority. Many people see him as the next generation candidate. This is one of Trump’s biggest problems, his act is old and tired now.

But Bolton, who has his own Pac and Super Pac to raise money for Republicans, insisted he was not throwing his weight behind the 2024 contenders just yet. any of the candidates who would like to talk about foreign policy and happy to help me prepare them all to be the candidate.

The upcoming primary could also reveal and exacerbate a divided foreign policy within the Republican Party between an interventionist wing, embodied by Bolton and Liz Cheney, and early American isolationism embodied by Trump and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has called for cessation of funding for the Ukraines. fight against Russia.

Bolton, founder of the Foundation for American Security and Freedom, said: Within the party as a whole, support for the government and people of Ukraine is overwhelming. I plan to spend some time over the next couple of years battling what I would call the virus of isolationism within the Republican Party to make sure it doesn’t become a serious force.

