



Simon MacDonald



In the political avalanche faced by Boris Johnson’s Tories in July, students of Christ, myself included, were squarely focused on one man. That man was Sir Simon McDonald, who blew up Boris Johnson’s career when he exposed a Downing Street cover-up of sexual misconduct allegations against MP Chris Pincher, and who was to take over as Master of Christs since November. Even though the summer holidays dispersed the community of Christs, a palpable buzz was felt surroundings the man who brought down Boris Johnson.

I don’t think I was the cause of Boris Johnson’s downfall… But I see I was the opportunity

However, McDonald’s wants to clarify one thing. I studied history at Cambridge as an undergraduate. And I learned to distinguish causes and occasions. I don’t think I was the cause of Boris Johnson’s downfall. I think Boris Johnson was the author of his own demise. But I see that I was the opportunity.

McDonald also said it was being a retired civil servant that allowed him to expose the cover-up – I tried hard before speaking in public to get the system to do the right thing by private intervention, so I spoke to high-level personalities in advance. in Number 10 and the Cabinet Office and the Foreign Office. But that’s as far as he could have gone had he still been a civil servant – Part of the essence of being a civil servant is service in private. If Lord McDonald were not now a member of the legislature, Boris Johnson could still be our Prime Minister.

However, since Johnson’s departure, McDonald’s called the worst prime minister he ever worked with, another prime minister has come and gone. Now Rishi Sunak is at the helm, whom McDonald calls methodical, hardworking and a man guided by facts. His assessment is that we could have two relatively calmer years under Sunaks’ tenure. Considering the wave of crises Johnson and Liz Truss are facing, that might not be saying much.

McDonald’s career has been at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and during a speech at the Cambridge Union in February he predicted that Russia would not invade Ukraine. 8 days later, the madman, as McDonald’s calls it, happened. Seven months later, we see has been crazy about [Putins] and from Russia’s point of view, because basically everything has gone wrong for Russia.

There must be, in my opinion, no invasion of Russia, infringement of Russian sovereignty

Despite Putin’s actions, McDonald’s still has faith in Russia’s ability to negotiate. Of course, everything that Russia has tried to take since February 24 must be returned to Ukraine. Yet he continues: But that’s all that has to happen. There must be, in my opinion, no invasion of Russia, infringement of Russian sovereignty […] And then there must be a negotiation, because I can imagine circumstances where the political future of certain parts of Donbass, Crimea, is not with Ukraine. McDonald believes a UN-supervised process may be the only method of negotiation that works. I ask him, with some disbelief, if he thinks Putin will ever be ready to negotiate. McDonald replies, Even a figure like Putin sometimes has to accept defeat, because when you’ve lost, you’ve lost.

As a career diplomat, McDonald exalted diplomacy not just as the solution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but as the future of British power. He believes Britain needs to readjust […] our hard power just isn’t as good as it used to be, but we’re still powerful, and a lot of that power is soft power. Diplomacy, McDonald believes, will also be a major asset in the fight against climate change. Even if young people don’t develop new technologies to fight global warming, global problems are going to be a huge part of the classic agenda of foreign policymakers over the next half-century.

McDonald is particularly passionate about climate issues, having traveled the world with the British diplomatic service and discovered that absolutely no place on the planet is untouched by pollution. He describes his expedition to the Empty Quarter of Saudi Arabia, one of the largest sand deserts in the world. Even after two days of walking through the heart of an area where no humans live, he marveled at the plastic waste – the empty carrier bags that cross the dunes in the middle of the world’s most remote desert. Flying low over vast Siberian pine forests, McDonald witnessed an equally shocking sight, thousands of miles of dead or dying trees due to pollution. In 2021, when McDonald visited the Greenland ice cap, he saw with his own eyes that everywhere was melting… seeing it for myself made a very deep impression.

Having witnessed firsthand the impacts of pollution in more places than the vast majority of Britons ever can, I half expected Lord McDonald to think the planet was doomed. However, I was wrong. There’s no part of me that thinks that because I’m here at Cambridge, the people who are studying now are the ones who will have the ideas, who will invent the kit that will save us. This green philosophy is at the heart of what McDonald’s wants to do at Christs. Ground heat, air heat and photovoltaic energy will be the future. This is to improve the insulation. It’s about changing the way we travel. It’s about changing the way we eat. Many agendas must be brought together. And the work is already underway. But I hope that in my seven years in Christ, we can take this much further.