Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan jointly inaugurate a new warship for the Pakistan Navy (see photos)

Islamabad, November 26: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have jointly inaugurated a Turkiye-built corvette warship for the Pakistan Navy as part of a strategic cooperation project, media reported on Saturday.

Sharif, who along with a delegation of ministers and officials is on a two-day visit to Turkey at the invitation of the Turkish President, at the inauguration on Friday, said the launch of PNS Khyber represents the deepening of the defense cooperation between the two nations. , reported the Associated Press of Pakistan.

It was high time for Pakistan and Turkey to transform their relations into a strategic partnership as the world envied the relationship between two brotherly countries, Sharif said during the inauguration of PNS Khyber at the Istanbul shipyard.

He said the launch of the ship testifies to the deep bilateral commitment between the two countries in defense cooperation. The PNS Khyber is the third of four corvettes built by Turkiye for the Pakistan Navy under a joint cooperation project.

Under the project, Turkiye was commissioned to build four corvette warships for the Pakistan Navy – two in Istanbul and two in Karachi. Pakistan Navy's first corvette warship known as PNS Babar was launched in Istanbul in August 2021 while the foundation stone for the second ship PNS Badr was laid in Karachi in May 2022, according to another report on the groundbreaking ceremony by the Dawn newspaper.

The warships were built by ASFAT inc, a Turkish state defense company. Sharif at the inauguration informed that the fourth warship would be delivered in February 2025. Sharif on the occasion called for the need to boost trade between Pakistan and Turkey. He also offered Turkish entrepreneurs to invest in a 10,000 megawatt solar power project for Pakistan, according to the report.