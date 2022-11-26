Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Constitution India’s greatest strength, says ‘We the people’ not mere words but belief, commitment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the country’s Constitution was its greatest strength, adding that “We the people” in the preamble were not just three words, but a belief, a commitment, a faith.
Attending the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court premises, the Prime Minister said that this sentiment in the Constitution is the heart of the Indian system which has enriched the mother of democracy.
He said, “We all celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Over the past seven decades, the legislature, judiciary and executive have all contributed to the making of the Constitution.
“The development and strength of India’s economy and its international reputation have grown over the years. People are now looking at us with immense hope. The country is moving forward.
“Our country, as the ‘Mother of Democracy’, reinforces our constitutional beliefs. The pro-people policies initiated by the government have empowered the country’s poor and women,” he added.
The Prime Minister also mentioned the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attacks, which took place on this day in 2008, killing 175 people and injuring 300.
He said: “Fourteen years ago, when India was celebrating Constitution Day, the enemies of humanity attacked the country. I pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in this attack.
Stating that the role of the governing authority is to keep the citizens happy and make their lives easier, the Prime Minister said: “It is said in the Mahabharata that keeping the citizens happy, upholding truth and compassion is what a nation should be. made of.
Stating that the Indian Constitution was open, futuristic and known for its progressive views, the Prime Minister said, “The spirit of the Constitution is centered on the youth. The development of our country rests on the shoulders of the youth. For young people to better understand the Constitution, I urge them to participate more in discussions and debates on the subject.
“Young people need to be made aware of the Constituent Assembly and the sacrifices made by those associated with it.
“India will get the G20 presidency in a week. This is a very big opportunity for the country,” he added.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister launched the new initiatives under the e-Court project, including the Virtual Justice Clock, the JustIS 2.0 mobile application, the Digital Court and the S3WaaS websites.
He said: “I commend you all for the online initiatives, which will ensure access to justice for all. Mahatma Gandhi said that our rights are our duties. In this Amrit Kaal, we must all remember our duties and fulfill them with utmost dedication and devotion.
He added that the judiciary is taking important steps to make laws easier for the common man and also to ensure speedy justice for all.
Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to present vital statistics of the Court-level justice delivery system giving details of cases instituted, cases disposed and pending cases on a day/day basis. week/month at Court level.
JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to bailiffs for efficient court and case management by monitoring the waiting and removal of not only his court but also individual judges working under them. This app is also made available to High Court and Supreme Court Judges who can now oversee the pending and elimination of all states and districts under their jurisdiction.
The Digital Court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digital form to enable the transition to paperless courts.
