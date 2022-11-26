Elon Musk says Donald Trump’s Twitter ban was a ‘serious mistake’





Elon Musk says Donald Trump’s Twitter ban was a mistake. This decision “undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America”, according to the billionaire. Trump was reinstated by Musk last week and has yet to use the platform. Loading Something is loading.

Twitter’s decision to ban former US President Donald Trump was a “serious mistake”, according to Elon Musk.

Twitter’s new owner and CEO explained in a response on the platform on Friday that reinstating Trump’s account last week was, in his mind, a matter of justice more than an attempt to reclaim Trump as a user. Since Trump was reinstated on Twitter, he has yet to use the platform that once served as his go-to and near-constant public communication tool.

“I’m okay with Trump not tweeting,” Musk wrote on Friday. “The important thing is that Twitter corrects a serious error by banning his account, despite no violation of law or terms of service.”

The US Congress has formed a special committee to determine the exact type and number of laws Trump violated with his actions on January 6, 2020, the day he sought to disrupt the transition of presidential power to current President Joe Biden. The committee proposed in court last month that Trump broke the law by obstructing official congressional process and conspiring to defraud the American people, among other allegations.

Since Musk took over Twitter in late October, he has downsized and made changes to operations, including content moderation. Even before acquiring Twitter, Musk was open in his dislike of the company’s active form of content and user moderation, saying it went against principles of free speech, while slandering him. for allowing “spam bots”. Now Musk says any speech that doesn’t violate the law should be allowed on Twitter.

As for Trump’s expulsion from the platform in 2020, Musk says the move had a bad effect on Twitter.

“Deplatforming a sitting president undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America,” Musk wrote.

In another response, he added, “Twitter as a platform should be fair to everyone.”

