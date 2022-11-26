Mass protests against Xi Jinping’s zero Covid policy rock China’s Xinjiang region







Several witnesses claimed the emergency response to the fire was hampered due to Covid curbs.

Videos circulating on social networks, showed hundreds of people marching through the streets of the capital of Xinjiang, Urumqi , shouting “lift the containment”. Crowds were also seen shouting at guards in hazmat suits and raising their fists in the air.

China has placed the vast Xinjiang region under some of the country’s longest lockdowns, with many of Urumqi’s 4 million residents banned from leaving their homes for 100 days. The city has reported about 200 new cases in the past two days. NEW DELHI: Mass protests have erupted in faraway China Xinjiang region against President Xi Jinping’s much-criticized “zero-Covid” policy after a fire in a partially locked building killed 10 people.Several witnesses claimed the emergency response to the fire was hampered due to Covid curbs.Videos circulating on social networks, showed hundreds of people marching through the streets of the capital of Xinjiang, Urumqi , shouting “lift the containment”. Crowds were also seen shouting at guards in hazmat suits and raising their fists in the air.China has placed the vast Xinjiang region under some of the country’s longest lockdowns, with many of Urumqi’s 4 million residents banned from leaving their homes for 100 days. The city has reported about 200 new cases in the past two days. A failed policy

Strict lockdowns in several major cities across China have sparked unrest among people, who are increasingly resorting to protests.

Users of China’s Weibo platform described the incident as a tragedy that grew out of China’s insistence on sticking to its ‘zero-Covid policy’ and something that could happen to anyone. who.

In a clear sign that the “zero-Covid” policy has failed, daily coronavirus cases have reached numbers not seen since last year. China reported 35,183 new Covid infections on November 25, setting a new record for the third consecutive day. Officials, however, pledged to continue despite mounting public resistance and its growing impact on the world’s second-largest economy.

While the country has recently changed its measures, shortening quarantines and taking other targeted measures, this, coupled with the rise in cases, has caused widespread confusion and uncertainty in major cities, including Beijing, where many many residents are locked in their homes.

Confinements to suppress dissent

Protests in China are rare and usually have quick and often violent repercussions from the authorities. But unrest over strict Covid standards has pushed thousands into the streets.

People also fear the government will use Covid lockdowns to suppress dissent over pay disparities, working conditions, the housing crisis and other issues.

Zhengzhou which houses the largest iPhone factory in the world, was effectively blocked from Friday for five days.

Authorities ordered residents of eight districts in Zhengzhou, central Henan province, not to leave the area and built barriers around “high-risk” apartment buildings and set up checkpoints to restrict movement.

However, there have only been a handful of coronavirus cases in the city.

The confinement of 6 million people in Zhengzhou follows clashes between police and furious workers over wages and working conditions. The lockdown orders came after protests erupted over terms and payment at Foxconn’s sprawling iPhone factory on the outskirts of town, with new footage of rallies emerging on Friday.

Video footage posted to social media shows a large group of people walking down a street in the east of the city, some holding signs. In the southeastern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, millions of people have been told not to leave their homes without a negative virus test. Footage on social media posted on Friday showed residents of Haizhu District dismantling barricades and throwing objects at police in hazmat suits.

Demonstrators also shouted slogans about delayed or insufficient wages and dissatisfaction with the worsening housing crisis.

Some of China’s biggest cities, from Beijing to southern Guangzhou and sprawling Chongqing, are tightening restrictions and ordering large swaths of their populations indoors as Covid infections hit new daily highs this week. Shanghai suffered a grueling two-month lockdown earlier this year.

More frequent protests

The continued strain on the Covid curbs and resulting stress on the economy has caused many to speak out against the administration on other issues.

According liberty house it is Chinese Dissent Observer , 668 incidents of dissent were observed in the country from July to September this year. Dissent cases have increased significantly over the past 2 months. “Of the 668 incidents, 636 cases (95%) occurred offline, such as protests, strikes and occupations, while 32 cases (5%) involved online dissent,” he said. .

The report said the highest number of events occurred in Hebei (77), Henan (72), Guangdong (49) and Shaanxi (49) provinces.

From nationwide protests by landowners to public anger over frequent closures, there have been several instances of dissent in China.

According to the report, of all the documented cases, 214 (32%) involved delayed housing projects, 110 (17%) involved wages and benefits, and 106 (16%) involved fraud.

(With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china/mass-protests-against-xi-jinpings-zero-covid-policy-rock-chinas-xinjiang-region/articleshow/95783860.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos