Khan holds first rally since DW assassination attempt 11/26/2022





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address supporters at a rally on Saturday for the first time since he was injured earlier this month while leading a march in the capital, Islamabad.

Khan, a former cricket star, was shot in the lower leg. He claims his political opponents orchestrated the attack.

In April, the former leader was ousted in a vote of no confidence. Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is demanding the government hold a snap election, saying Khan’s ouster was illegitimate.

Khan said current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif fired him with the help of the US government. Sharif rejected Khan’s accusation and demand for a snap election, saying parliamentary elections will be held as scheduled in the second half of 2023.

Khan’s supporters head towards the rally Image: PPI/Zumapress/picture alliance The Pakistani government issues a security warning

Since Khan’s ouster, Pakistan has descended into political turmoil, with his supporters blocking roads in cities across the country and clashing with police.

Khan continued to appeal to supporters, holding a series of mass rallies across Pakistan which drew huge crowds. Khan is due to address his supporters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, just south of Islamabad, home to the powerful Pakistani army.

“My life is in danger, and despite my injury, I am going to Rawalpindi for the nation,” he told PTI.

Khan was shot at a rally earlier in November Image: KM Chaudary/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued a “red alert” warning on Friday about security threats at Khan’s planned rally in Rawalpindi. He said the PTI still had time to cancel and claimed that the Pakistani Taliban and al-Qaeda were among the terrorist groups that could harm Khan.

Without providing evidence, Khan blamed the attack he suffered earlier this month on Sharif and two other senior government officials, one of them being Sanaullah.

Saturday’s rally comes two days after the Pakistani government named the country’s former spy chief as its next military chief.

rm/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)

