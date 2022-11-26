On Constitution Day, Prime Minister Modi’s Demand to Indian Youth and Justice | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the spirit of India’s Constitution is youth-centered and urged government institutions and the judiciary to strive to raise awareness about the Constitution among young people.

Modi also called on the country’s youth to participate more in discussions and debates regarding the Constitution.

Our Constitution is open, futuristic and known for its progressive views. The spirit of our Constitution is centered on young people. The development of our country rests on the shoulders of the youth, Modi during a Constitution Day ceremony at the Supreme Court.

I call on government institutions and the judiciary to make efforts to make our young people more aware of the Constitution. In order for young people to better understand the Constitution, I urge young people to participate more in discussions and debates concerning the Constitution. Young people should know the debates of the constituent assembly, Modi added.

Apart from Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Attorney General of India R Venkataramani also spoke on the occasion.

The day has been celebrated as Constitution Day since 2015, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

During the programme, the Prime Minister launched various new initiatives under the e-court project. The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judicial system through the activation of court ICT.

Initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include the Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS 2.0 mobile application, Digital Court and S3WaaS websites.

The Digital Court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digital form to enable the transition to paperless courts.