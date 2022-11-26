Trump taxes released by Supreme Court too late for Democrats





The Supreme Court on Tuesday ended a longstanding dispute over former President Donald Trump’s access to Congressional taxes. In an unsigned order, the court rejected Trump’s last-ditch efforts to block the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining copies of his tax returns from the IRS.

Although he lost the battle, it looks like Trump won his tax war.

Trump, understandably, lambasted the decision on Truth Social as Democrats pressed the Treasury Department to turn over the documents as quickly as possible. But the time is almost up for Democrats to actually use the financial information Trump has been hiding for so long. Although he lost the battle, it looks like Trump won the war.

In 2016, Trump broke with the longstanding precedent of presidential candidates releasing their tax returns to show there is nothing shady or nefarious about their business dealings. He insisted at the time that it was because he was in the middle of an audit, a position that has grown less and less credible over the years. After Democrats took control of the House midterm in 2018, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., asked the IRS to provide tax information to Trump.

A 1924 law states that Ways and Means is one of three Congressional committees that can request any individual’s taxes from the IRS, even the President. The Treasury Department declined at the time, arguing it was simply a political fishing trip to try to find something to embarrass Trump. But Neal had made it clear in a statement regarding his original request that there was a legislative purpose at work:

The IRS has a policy of auditing the tax returns of all sitting presidents and vice presidents, but little is known about the effectiveness of this program. On behalf of the American people, the Ways and Means Committee must determine whether this policy is being followed and, if so, whether these audits are being conducted fully and appropriately. In order to make this decision fairly, we need to get President Trump’s tax returns and see if the IRS is fulfilling its responsibilities.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman RIchard Neal in a 2019 statement

After being blocked the rest of Trump’s term, the House sent a renewed request last year, banking on the Biden administration feeling differently about it. That theory turned out to be correct: Both the Justice Department and the Treasury agreed that Congress should have access to Trump’s records. But then Trump turned to his favorite game: stalling in court.

On the surface, the results were dire for Trump. He lost every step of the way, from a decision by federal judges last December, to a federal appeals panel in August, to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in October, to his Hail Mary attempt at the Supreme Court. In none of these rulings did any judge, even those appointed by Trump himself, find Congress to be irrelevant in calling for Trump’s return.

It’s a futile victory for the Democrats, who will cede control of the House to the Republicans in January.

The president has identified a legitimate legislative purpose for which he requires information, the appeals court panel wrote in its August decision. At this point, it’s not up to us to go any further. The mere fact that individual members of Congress may have political as well as legislative motivations is irrelevant. Indeed, it is probably rare for an individual member of Congress to work for legislative purposes without considering the political implications.

But it’s a futile victory for the Democrats, who will cede control of the House to Republicans in January. It’s unclear how quickly the IRS will deliver the requested documents to the Ways and Means Committee. After that, there are only a few weeks left to analyze the results and determine which parts, if any, are worth making public.

There is still a narrow window for the Ways and Means to write a report on the IRS presidential audits and vote to make it public, along with key findings from the documents Trump filed. But once it closes, it’s probably ball game. Because while the Democratic-controlled Senate could still take over the investigation, it’s unclear whether it will, given the deference to Neals’ efforts including the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., showed.

And it wouldn’t shock me to see Trump use the new technical request to start the litigation process all over again, reset the clock and waste everyone’s time again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-taxes-decision-supreme-court-late-democrats-rcna58548 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos