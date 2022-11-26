How the Turkeys’ latest actions could fatally undermine their one-year bid for new F-16s

In just a week, Turkey has attacked US Kurdish allies in Syria, endangered US troops and again doubled down on its controversial purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system. Such actions could further bolster the already strong opposition in Washington to a plan to sell modernized F-16s to Ankara.

In October 2021, Turkey requested 80 new Block 70 F-16 Viper fighter jets and 80 retrofit kits for its existing fleet. The request came just two years after it was barred from buying fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters due to its controversial purchase of advanced Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.

There has been significant congressional opposition to the sale, with opponents invariably citing the S-400 acquisition and claiming that Turkey’s foreign policy under incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan undermines various US interests.

ANTALYA, TURKIYE – SEPTEMBER 15: F-16 fighter jets fly during Dynamic Mariner/ Blue Whale 2022 … [+] Exercise in Antalya, Turkiye on September 15, 2022. Exercise Dynamic Mariner/Blue Whale-2022, organized by Turkiye with the participation of 8,000 people from 15 countries, continues in Antalya province, Turkey. The exercise included training on operational readiness and force integration, live fire, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, air defense warfare, maritime control operations, amphibious operations, mine warfare and electronic warfare. It started with port training and coordination meetings at Aksaz Naval Base Command for the first two days. Ground and air troops conducted coordinated exercises. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nevertheless, Ankara has expressed optimism in recent weeks that Washington will soon give the go-ahead for the sale.

On Nov. 3, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said he believed the issue of the sale of Turkish F-16s would be resolved within a month or two.

It is not very easy to give a clear forecast, but it seems that there is a high probability that the process will be completed in a month or two, he told Turkish media.

When that happens, the problem of the F-16, both the modernization and the purchase of new F-16s will be solved.

After meeting President Joe Biden at the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali on Nov. 15, Erdogan was also optimistic, telling reporters on his way home that Biden had assured him the problem was. in his hands.

However, recent Turkish actions and comments could lead to a further reaction from Washington and jeopardize the sale.

On November 13, a bomb exploded on a busy Istanbul avenue, killing six people. The United States quickly offered its condolences to Ankara. Ankara rejected them.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu even assimilated the message of condolences to a killer being the first to show up at a crime scene, insinuating US responsibility for the heinous terrorist attack.

Turkey blamed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) for the attack, a charge both groups strenuously deny. The YPG, the main component of the broader Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) organization, has been the main US ally against ISIS in Syria since 2014 and has lost as many as 11,000 male and female fighters in fights against the group.

Using the Istanbul attack as a pretext, Turkey unleashed a series of devastating airstrikes against SDF-controlled northeast Syria and repeatedly threatened a cross-border ground operation. In addition to directly targeting US-allied fighters and devastating civilian infrastructure in northeastern Syria, the strikes also endangered some of the approximately 900 US troops still deployed in that region.

Recent airstrikes in Syria have directly threatened the safety of American personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees, the spokesman said. from the Pentagon Brig. General Patrick Ryder in a statement from November 23.

Turkey has used F-16s for many these strikes. US Congressman Frank Pallone pointed to Turkey’s use of the jets to bomb a hospital near the Syrian Kurdish border town of Kobani to reiterate his opposition to the sale of new planes to Ankara.

Erdogan bombed civilian infrastructure, including a hospital. This is yet another reason why I am working to block the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, he tweeted. Erdogan’s pattern of aggression shows that we cannot trust him with US military equipment.

In addition to directly endangering American troops with American-made warplanes, Turkish rhetoric has once again demonstrated that Ankara remains recalcitrant on the S-400 issue.

We have no problem with the S-400, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar declared in a November 22 address to the Turkish parliament’s planning and budget committee.

They ask where [the systems] are. The S-400 is in place and ready for use, he added. It has a transfer time. After that, everything will be ready in an hour. If such a threat develops in any way, we will take it and use it after deciding where our country’s air defense will be.

Akar recalled that Turkey initially sought out the US Patriot missile and the European SAMP-T to meet its long-range air defense needs, but ultimately opted for the S-400. Turkish officials have insinuated that Ankara should buy the Russian system since its Western and NATO allies left it no other choice. This topic of discussion has been easily refuted time and time again. The United States too offered to sell PAC-3 Patriots to Turkey in late 2018 if he agreed to abandon the S-400 agreement. Ankara refused and fatally pushed forward.

On November 23, in response to a question about Akars’ comments, a spokesperson for the US State Department said the US position that the Turkish S-400 is incompatible with standard NATO equipment and threatens NATO technology remains the same. The official also urged Turkey to get rid of the systems it received and warned that any new deal with the Russian defense sector would trigger additional sanctions against Ankara under the Combating Adversaries of the Americas Act. through sanctions (CAATSA).

If Turkey continues to repeat these actions and statements in the coming weeks and launches the large-scale ground invasion of northeastern Syria that it threatened, opposition to the sale of F-16s will grow stronger. , hampering the administration’s efforts to secure approval. Canceling the deal could ultimately leave the Turkish Air Force without the crucial upgrades it needs to keep its massive F-16 fleet fresh for the next decade.