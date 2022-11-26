‘Remove the lockdown’: Huge protests in Chinese Xinjiang against Xi Jinping over zero Covid policy





Massive protests have erupted in China’s northwest Xinjiang region against President Xi Jinping following the death of 10 people in an apartment fire, the latest sign of unrest in the country. Protesters directed their rage at the country’s tough COVID-19 policies. In videos posted to social media late Friday, crowds chanted “End the lockdown”, as protesters appeared to link China’s zero COVID-19 policy to deaths in the blaze. China has imposed some of the longest curfews in the country, with many of Urumqi’s 4 million people banned from leaving their homes for up to 100 days. In the past two days, the city has reported about 200 new cases. Although the occupants of the skyscraper could have descended the stairs, Reuters reported on Saturday that videos shared on Chinese social media showing rescue operations misled many people into believing that residents could not leave. because the structure was partially locked. The latest protests, which follow widespread unrest by employees at Foxconn’s flagship iPhone factory that led to thousands of resignations, will increase pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping. Videos of Foxconn protests in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, quickly went viral online following the protest, which was partly fueled by China’s COVID-19 restrictions. The factory was due to go into partial shutdown from midnight Friday until Sunday to stop the spread of COVID-19 infections, which had put it under lockdown after an outbreak in October. Daily coronavirus cases have reached levels not seen since last year, indicating that the “zero-Covid” policy has failed. On November 25, China reported 35,183 new Covid infections, a new record for the third consecutive day.

