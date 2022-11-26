14 years of 26/11: PM Modi pays tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered all those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008. He paid tribute to them saying that the enemies of humanity attacked Mumbai ago 14 years, the day when the nation celebrated its Constitution and its citizens. rights.

During the interaction on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Modi also commemorated BR Ambedkar and all those who helped give us the constitution we have today.

He once again mentioned his commitment to realizing their vision of a dream nation that is India. He said, “Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attacks. 14 years ago, as India celebrated its Constitution and the rights of citizens, the enemies of humanity carried out biggest terrorist attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack.”

He also noted that this year’s Constitution Day celebrations are even more special as India also celebrates the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He said: “‘We the People’ is a commitment and a belief that has made India the mother of democracy.

It should be noted that on November 26, 2008, the Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the largest terrorist attack against our country during which at least 174 people, including 20 members of the security forces and 26 foreign nationals , were killed. In addition, about 300 other people were injured.

The terrorists were armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades. They ruthlessly targeted civilians at different locations in the southern part of Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold cafe, two hospitals and a theatre.

The attacks that began around 9:30 p.m. ended within hours. However, the terror continued at three locations where hostages were being held – the Nariman House, the Oberoi Trident luxury hotels and the Taj Mahal palace and tower.